Slack confirms launch of new generative AI offering

Slack AI has been launched, in an upgrade for the team communication platform owned by Salesforce.

Described on the official company website as a “secure, trustworthy, and intuitive AI experience”, the generative tech will bring new features such as search answers, channel recaps, and thread summaries.

The update is said to require no further training for existing users in what will be an enhancement of the service provided by Slack.

It is no surprise to see Slack embracing AI given its proliferation around the tech space, but you may be wondering what it will do differently for what many would consider to be an already effective, agile, communication hub.

Slack AI is designed to bring greater functionality to the app for all workplace conversations or project plans, whilst Denise Dresser, Slack CEO made the following comments to mark the launch:

“For the past decade, Slack has revolutionized the way we work, bringing people, apps and systems together in one place. With Slack AI, we’re excited to take this transformation to the next level. These new AI capabilities empower our customers to access the collective knowledge within Slack so they can work smarter, move faster, and spend their time on things that spark real innovation and growth.”

“In the era of generative AI, Slack is the trusted, conversational platform that connects every part of a business to supercharge team productivity.”

Say hi to Slack AI 👋 🔍 Find what you need faster

⏩ Summarize conversations instantly

💫 Declutter your day with custom recaps (coming soon) Learn more: https://t.co/5Gz0bjOLgs pic.twitter.com/m9B7ljHgw4 — Slack (@SlackHQ) February 14, 2024

Personalized search for work

One very useful addition to the Slack space is the AI-powered “holy grail of enterprise search”.

Instead of frantically flicking through several chats and discussions with different colleagues to find the required answers, the generative AI tool will instantly find what you require with direct citations to Slack messages.

All that is required is to ask a question as you would in a conversation to receive key recommendations based on your dialogue with colleagues, as well as any public statements from your company.

Image: Mikhail Nilov/Pexels