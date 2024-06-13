Languagesx
Sims 4 leaks show love is in the air, but not all fans are head over heels with the idea

The Sims 4 Lovestruck

Romance is in the offing here at Readwrite, it must be the thought of EA and Maxis releasing the 16th expansion pack for The Sims 4 as the cow milking continues ahead of the release of The Sims 5.

The Sims 5, or currently Project Rene is intriguing in itself and you can read all about that via that link, but that is not going to stop Sims 4 players from feeling the benefit of some new content.

All we have so far is a leak, but a leak that was insta-struck with a copyright strike and, well, no smoke without fire. This is the internet though and things do not simply go back in the box so we now know the expansion will be called Lovestruck – which sounds like a bad Nickelback album name (as opposed to all the good Nickelback albums).

July 25th seems to be the happy say so save the date and all that love stuff. If leaks are to be believed then pre-orders will be landing at the end of June and there are pre-order bonuses to be had aplenty.

The Sims 4 seems to be getting its own Tinder/Bumble/Grindr style in-game app and when it’s time for WooHoo 10 minutes after swiping right there are some new cuddle interactions and even a provocative dance.

Now the Sims has been modded and patched to death already so how much of this kind of stuff will actually attract anybody but the most vanilla of players is not clear, but as one response on Reddit said, “I have all of this already covered through mods and they don’t have bugs so I guess I will skip on that one.”

It will still obviously do well though, especially now the base game is free and continuing to dominate with astonishing player numbers to this day.

Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally

