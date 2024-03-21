Subscribe
Home Side channel attack vulnerability found in Apple’s M1 chip

Side channel attack vulnerability found in Apple’s M1 chip

Side channel attack vulnerability found in Apple's M1 chip. The image depicts a microprocessor chip with visual overlays suggesting a security concern such as a cyber attack or system error. Words like "CYBER ATTACK," "SYSTEM ERROR," "HACKED!" and "SECURITY BREACH" are prominently displayed in red, implying the chip is experiencing a severe security vulnerability. Binary code patterns add to the digital theme.
Side channel attack vulnerability found in Apple's M1 chip

Researchers have reportedly found a vulnerability that affects Apple’s M1 chip, which could allow hackers to eavesdrop on users’ activities.

The vulnerability is believed to allow attackers to extract secret keys from Macs during commonly used cryptographic operations. According to the paper, security researchers discovered a first browser side-channel attack that is JavaScript-free.

Analysts from Cornell University started by evaluating how disabling or restricting JavaScript could help in preventing attacks. Throughout their investigation, they developed a new side-channel proof of concept using CSS and HTML, potentially paving the way for “microarchitectural website fingerprinting attacks.”

Unexpectedly, the method remained effective even when a browser had completely blocked script execution.

The issue enables attackers to spy on a user’s web activity by exploiting features in the target’s packet sequence. It can circumvent JavaScript and also override privacy technologies such as VPNs or TOR.

The team tested the attack on various processors, including Intel Core, AMD Ryzen, Samsung Exynos, and Apple M1 chips. Although the vulnerability impacts nearly all CPU architectures, the researchers found that the Apple M1 and Samsung Exynos chips appeared to be more vulnerable to their exploits.

Another vulnerability affecting the Apple M1 chip was discovered only recently. Last month, researchers found a mysterious malware strain called Silver Sparrow that could run natively on Mac devices with M1 chips.

Apple M3 chips

In October 2023, Apple announced major updates to its chips, its next-generation M3 chips, along with new M3-powered 24-inch iMacs. The M3 chips are Apple’s first built on the cutting-edge 3nm process node, packing even more transistors into a tight space for increased performance and power efficiency. The M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max represent sizable upgrades over Apple’s previous M-series chips.

The standard M3 chip offers an 8-core CPU with up to a 10-core GPU, delivering up to 35% faster CPU performance and up to 65% faster graphics versus the M1. The high-end M3 Max packs up to a 40-core GPU and 16-core CPU, providing up to 80% faster CPU performance and 50% faster graphics over the M1 Max.

Featured image: Canva

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Freelance journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Side channel attack vulnerability found in Apple's M1 chip. The image depicts a microprocessor chip with visual overlays suggesting a security concern such as a cyber attack or system error. Words like "CYBER ATTACK," "SYSTEM ERROR," "HACKED!" and "SECURITY BREACH" are prominently displayed in red, implying the chip is experiencing a severe security vulnerability. Binary code patterns add to the digital theme.
Side channel attack vulnerability found in Apple’s M1 chip
Suswati Basu
Generated image: intelligence analysts at a cyber protection security agency look at multiple screens, their backs turned to viewer. A Union Jack Flag can be see on one screen as well as a map of the UK, cinematic
GCHQ: Are you smart enough to join the UK’s cyber intelligence agency?
Sophie Atkinson
Change Healthcare hack damage.
Change Healthcare hack continues to inflict major damage
Deanna Ritchie
Pegasus spyware US court orders maker to hand over code to WhatsApp. An illustration of a hand holding a smartphone with the WhatsApp logo displayed on the screen. The background features a stylized red Pegasus figure emerging from digital graphics that suggest cybersecurity, with icons representing user identity and lock symbols in a network-like pattern. The Pegasus and phone are overlaid on a dark backdrop with digital connections and cybersecurity elements.
Pegasus spyware: US court orders maker to hand over code to WhatsApp
Suswati Basu
Attack Surface Management Strengthens Your Cybersecurity Posture
How Attack Surface Management Strengthens Your Cybersecurity Posture
Brad Anderson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Microsoft focuses heavily on Copilot as new AI Surface products revealed. An image showcasing Microsoft's new AI Surface products, including a tablet and laptop, with the Copilot app on their screens, against a violet-hued backdrop with the Copilot logo floating above.
AI

Microsoft focuses on Copilot as new AI Surface products revealed
Suswati Basu26 mins

Microsoft has unveiled a slew of AI-integrated products, including the new Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6, with its chatbot, Copilot, taking center stage. The tech giant has been...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.