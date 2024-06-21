Kaspersky antivirus software is now banned in the US

To bolster national security, and just one week ahead of the presidential debate, the Biden administration has banned Kaspersky products from being sold in the United States.

From July 20, Kaspersky can no longer sell to new customers and the software updates only remain available until September 29, 2024.

The company offers cybersecurity and anti-virus software products and services in the United States through Kaspersky Lab, Inc which is a Massachusetts corporation.

AO Kaspersky Lab is a Russian company that holds the rights to intellectual property used in Kaspersky’s cybersecurity and antivirus software offered to people in the U.S.

Kaspersky Lab, Inc is owned by a UK corporation which is headquartered in Moscow.

In the final determination document submitted by the government, they say the company “poses undue and unacceptable risks to U.S. national security and to the security and safety of U.S. persons.”

US business with Kapersky software must re-think security strategies

While the number of customers who will be affected by the change isn’t yet known, the ban could potentially impact business operations for American companies currently operating the software.

They have just three months before they’ll lose up-to-date antivirus definitions that are critical for blocking malware. The people who have customized their safety operations will also have to quickly re-think security options.

In a statement to WIRED, Kaspersky says the government has “made its decision based on the present geopolitical climate and theoretical concerns, rather than on a comprehensive evaluation of the integrity of Kaspersky’s products and services.

“Kaspersky does not engage in activities which threaten US national security,” the company said before adding that it “intends to pursue all legally available options to preserve its current operations and relationships.”

This definitive move is the latest in the tense relationship between the US and Russia, with the latter having just formed a strategic alliance with North Korea.

Featured Image: Kaspersky Daily