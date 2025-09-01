SGLA re-urge California to end fight against sweepstakes casinos

The Social Gaming Leadership Alliance (SGLA) is back and asking for a rejection of Assembly Bill 831. This comes as the California Senate is set to hear the bill, which focuses on banning sweepstakes casinos, after it was placed in the suspension file.

In a new press release, the SGLA cites a new survey that it calls a “nationwide poll with an oversample of California voters,” while reiterating its points from previous reports about the potential ban of sweepstakes casinos.

The survey is produced in part by the SGLA and claims a positive outlook on social casinos, with an overwhelming majority of people asked, at 89%, agreeing that “games should continue operating”.

However, there are concerns with how the survey questions are framed, particularly in the way sweepstakes casinos are compared with video games. For example, games like Candy Crush and Fortnite do not award monetary prizes. Instead, they provide in-game rewards tied to player actions. One of the questions reads:

“What is your opinion of online social games or games where users can win prizes without making in-game purchases, like Candy Crush or Fortnite?”

This raises issues of comparability. Sweepstakes casinos are designed around chance-based gameplay that simulates casino environments, while titles such as Fortnite and Candy Crush, though they may include random elements, are primarily skill-based.

The reference may instead be to optional in-game purchases, such as cosmetic skins or items. However, these are not “prizes” in the traditional sense, but rather products purchased directly by the player.

SGLA “disappointed” in current AB 831 status

Speaking in the press release, Jeff Duncan, Executive Director of the Social Gaming Leadership Alliance, said:

“SGLA is extremely disappointed that the Senate Appropriations Committee has decided to move AB831 forward instead of listening to the California tribal nations that oppose the bill, the legitimate California businesses that will be threatened with criminal liability for providing routine services, the California constituents who have made it clear they prefer commonsense regulation over banning online social games and the California players who love the games.”

The bill has been passed every stage unanimously so far, with every vote in favor, and has the backing and opposition of tribal leaders in the state. However, it has until September 12 to pass, or it’ll be mothballed until a future date.

