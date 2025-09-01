Home SGLA re-urge California to end fight against sweepstakes casinos

SGLA re-urge California to end fight against sweepstakes casinos

VGW and industry leaders launch Social Gaming Leadership Alliance for responsibility. SGLA re-urge California to end fight against sweepstakes casinos. Social Gaming Leadership Alliance purple and red logo on top of dark background.

The Social Gaming Leadership Alliance (SGLA) is back and asking for a rejection of Assembly Bill 831. This comes as the California Senate is set to hear the bill, which focuses on banning sweepstakes casinos, after it was placed in the suspension file.

In a new press release, the SGLA cites a new survey that it calls a “nationwide poll with an oversample of California voters,” while reiterating its points from previous reports about the potential ban of sweepstakes casinos.

The survey is produced in part by the SGLA and claims a positive outlook on social casinos, with an overwhelming majority of people asked, at 89%, agreeing that “games should continue operating”.

However, there are concerns with how the survey questions are framed, particularly in the way sweepstakes casinos are compared with video games. For example, games like Candy Crush and Fortnite do not award monetary prizes. Instead, they provide in-game rewards tied to player actions. One of the questions reads:

“What is your opinion of online social games or games where users can win prizes without making in-game purchases, like Candy Crush or Fortnite?”

This raises issues of comparability. Sweepstakes casinos are designed around chance-based gameplay that simulates casino environments, while titles such as Fortnite and Candy Crush, though they may include random elements, are primarily skill-based.

The reference may instead be to optional in-game purchases, such as cosmetic skins or items. However, these are not “prizes” in the traditional sense, but rather products purchased directly by the player.

SGLA “disappointed” in current AB 831 status

Speaking in the press release, Jeff Duncan, Executive Director of the Social Gaming Leadership Alliance, said:

“SGLA is extremely disappointed that the Senate Appropriations Committee has decided to move AB831 forward instead of listening to the California tribal nations that oppose the bill, the legitimate California businesses that will be threatened with criminal liability for providing routine services, the California constituents who have made it clear they prefer commonsense regulation over banning online social games and the California players who love the games.”

The bill has been passed every stage unanimously so far, with every vote in favor, and has the backing and opposition of tribal leaders in the state. However, it has until September 12 to pass, or it’ll be mothballed until a future date.

Featured image: Social Gaming Leadership Alliance

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Joel Loynds
Tech Journalist

Joel Loynd’s obsession with uncovering bad games and even worse hardware so you don’t have to has led him on this path. Since the age of six, he’s been poking at awful games and oddities from his ever-expanding Steam library. He’s been writing about video games since 2008, writing for sites such as WePC and PC Guide, as well as covering gaming for Scan Computers, More recently Joel was Dexerto’s E-Commerce and Deputy Tech Editor, delving deep into the exploding handheld market and covering the weird and wonderful world of the latest tech.

Related News

Los Angeles Hall of Justice. LA City Attorney sues Stake, Kick, and partners over alleged illegal gambling ring
LA City Attorney sues Stake, Kick, and partners over alleged illegal gambling ring
Rachael Davies
Third California Tribe declares open opposition to Assembly Bill 831. Cityscape of Los Angeles, California, next to image of Russian Roulette
Third California Tribe declares open opposition to Assembly Bill 831
Suswati Basu
Second California tribe publicly opposes sweepstakes ban. California State Capitol
Second California tribe publicly opposes sweepstakes ban
Rachael Davies
Sweepstakes Canada vs US. Sweepstakes giant VGW will pull out of Canada to focus on US market
Sweepstakes giant VGW will pull out of Canada to focus on US market
Rachael Davies
A mountainous Montana vista
VGW Montana lawsuit dropped by federal judge
Jacob Woodward

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A photograph of a weathered baseball resting on sun-baked infield dirt. The ball, a classic white sphere with red stitching, sits slightly off-center, catching the light with a subtle sheen. Surrounding the ball is the rich brown expanse of the infield, punctuated by the faint lines of the batter’s box and the pitcher's mound. The background shows a blurred green outfield under a bright, clear sky, creating a sense of peaceful solitude.
Gambling

Guardians duo to stay on leave in gambling investigation “until further notice”
Sophie Atkinson3 hours

The Major League Baseball (MLB) chiefs have made the decision for Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase and starter Luis Ortiz to stay on non-disciplinary paid leave. This will be “until further...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software