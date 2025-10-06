SGLA hosts first-ever Online Social Games Expo after a panel rejection at G2E

The Social Gaming Leadership Alliance (SGLA) has hosted the first-ever Online Social Games Expo, after their pitch for a panel was rejected from the G2E conference.

The SGLA organized the first-ever Online Social Games Expo on October 2, just a few days before Las Vegas’ G2E conference, held between October 6 and 9. The SGLA claimed that it had offered to hold a panel at G2E, discussing the role of online social games at the global gaming expo.

However, after this panel was denied, the SGLA organized its own panel discussion, featuring speakers like Yellow Social Interactive Director Paul Foster, VGW Executive Product Advisor Derek Brinkman, and KEDA CEO Eric Wright. The panel discussion sought to offer a “reminder of the industry’s commitment to proper regulation”.

The topics discussed included what the SGLA described as “refuting misinformation” around the online social games industry, as well as to highlight the operators’ commitment to “responsible innovation, player protection and industry integrity.”

“We thought it was important to share our industry’s perspective leading into the Global Games Expo,” said Duncan. “From robust age verification and player protections to the entertainment online social games with sweepstakes provide, the Online Social Games Expo discussion covered a lot of important ground about online social games with sweepstakes promotions.”

The SGLA’s role in the industry

Other speakers who took part in the online independent forum included other industry leaders, such as ARB Interactive General Counsel Bryan Schroeder, Kletsel Dehe Wintun Nation Tribal Administrator, and Kletsel Economic Development Authority (KEDA) CEO Eric Wright. The importance of regulatory oversight was made a central part of the panel.

This comes after the SGLA claimed that raising the bar for responsible standards across the industry was a central focus in 2025, with specific initiatives including campaigning against a bill that would ban sweepstakes.

Featured image: Unsplash