Subscribe
Home SEC delays decision on Bitcoin trading options for ETFs

SEC delays decision on Bitcoin trading options for ETFs

a bitcoin sites on top of a background with candle charts
The recently listed spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the United States continue to vacuum up bitcoins

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has delayed its decision on whether to approve the trading of options on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that invest directly in Bitcoin.

The opening could pave the way for more institutional funding into Bitcoin but the timeline on the call has now been extended, following the filing from Cboe Exchange Inc. A similar filing from Nasdaq has also been given the same holding treatment by the SEC, which would allow listing and trade options on BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust.

After the exchanges all moved to list Bitcoin ETF options on 25 January, the SEC faced its initial deadline for a decision on 10 March, but US securities laws give the independent agency of the United States federal government 45 days to decide or defer a decision on the matter.

The deferral means another 45 days (the maximum of 90 days under the law) to reach to a final decision, which is now set for 24 April.

How do the options on ETFs work?

Options are derivative products that give traders leverage to make directional bets on the market.

If a trader believes Bitcoin’s price will rise, they could pay a premium, buy a ‘call option’, and agree to buy 1 BTC at the current price within a month while placing less money than would be required to buy 1 BTC.

If Bitcoin rises over the month, the trader could use their option to buy Bitcoin at a lower price to sell on for a profit. If it falls, the trader could let the contract expire with the loss of the premium paid.

Since spot Bitcoin funds were approved by the SEC in January, there has been significant backing received from the market with investors clamouring to get on board. As included in the Bloomberg report, the 10 funds have amassed a net $8.9 billion so far this year, with the overall approved fund holding standing at around $26 billion (in assets), excluding Grayscale’s spot fund which was already contained in an existing fund structure.

Last month, Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein urged regulators to approve exchange-listed options for the ETFs, adding his voice to the argument that the options represent a positive for investors as they support “price discovery and can help investors better navigate market conditions or achieve desired outcomes, such as generating income.”

Image credit: Pierre Borthiry – Peiobty on Unsplash

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Graeme Hanna
Freelance Writer

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

Related News

Microsoft small-scall atomic reactors
Microsoft details update on Russian-sponsored “ongoing attack”
Graeme Hanna
A captivating 3D render of a modern workspace, where AI skills are seamlessly integrated into the daily operations. The focus is on the workforce, who are engaged in a variety of tasks, and the technology they are using. The overall atmosphere is professional and productive, with a touch of futuristic design., 3d render
AI skills acting as catalyst for higher salaries
Graeme Hanna
A striking black and white headshot of Donald Trump, with a serious and confrontational expression. The background features a modern, vibrant TikTok logo, casting a dynamic and bold shadow on the former president. The cinematic setting is a dimly lit, high-contrast environment that emphasizes the tension and drama of the scene.
Trump defends TikTok against ‘enemy’ Meta
Charlotte Colombo
A futuristic and captivating 3D render of various AI-related cryptocurrency coins. The coins are displayed in a circular arrangement, and each has a unique design featuring AI-themed symbols and patterns. The overall ambiance of the image is innovative and high-tech, reflecting the potential growth and development of AI in the world of cryptocurrency., 3d render
Coinbase report urges “caution” on AI coins despite boom
Graeme Hanna
A photo of a pair of Apple Airpods Max on a table
Apple AirPods Max 2: release date, specs and price
James Jones

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Microsoft small-scall atomic reactors
Hack

Microsoft details update on Russian-sponsored "ongoing attack"
Graeme Hanna3 hours

Microsoft has detailed an update on the ongoing cyber attack it has been subjected to from suspected Russian state-sponsored hackers. Using information obtained during a hit last year, the group...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.