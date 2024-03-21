Sea of Thieves celebrates 6th anniversary with content treasure trove

Sea of Thieves has announced a “cornucopia of events” to celebrate the 6th anniversary of the plundering multiplayer.

The game’s site has a handy countdown clock to the end of the Sixth Anniversary Celebration that runs until March 25. Players can uncork Legendary Messages in a bottle to Athena’s Fortune treasure, snap up the Golden Sailor Capstan, and those plucky enough to complete enough Legendary Voyages will add the Seaglass Rapier to their belt.

Players can “also earn double gold, reputation, Seasonal Renown, Allegiance, and Guild Reputation via Gold & Glory boosts while this Event is live from March 20th-25th.”

Rare released an announcement video that shows some of the content coming to the title in Seasons 12, and 13 and a “sneak peek behind the curtain on Season 14.”

Sea of Thieves turns six

The Rare preview event showcased some of the features coming to the title across 2024. Shelly Preston one of the Sea of Thieves Design Team introduced the upcoming changes saying “There are tools and items that might seem simple on the surface, but when they are in the hands of real players, who are playing in their own way and bringing their creativity, it really showcases that the sandbox is more than the sum of its parts, as it creates these memorable stories.”

The tools in question also involve the introduction of two new weapons to the game which will be the first since the treasure hunting title launched in 2018. “An area we haven’t delved into since launch is adding new weapons to the game,” says Mike Chapman the game’s Creative Director. “So in Season 12, we are going to be adding the double-barrelled pistol and throwing knives.”

The throwing knife will be available in Season 12 which Preston says “can be used as a melee item, they have a light and a heavy melee action, but they can also be thrown and used at range as well.”

The double barrel flintlock is a new type of pistol weapon with two shot types. You can fire both bullets inside the barrels separately or charge them up for a stronger shot to stop rival pirates in their tracks. The three new tools are the Wind Caller, the Scattershot, and the Bone Caller.

The Scattershot is a collection of four cannonballs and has a “much shorter falloff and a really widespread, allowing you to hit multiple targets at the same time,” says the announcement video. The Bone Caller fires an ethereal projectile that causes helpful skeletons to appear to help you take control of a rival ship or to conjure some helpful allies as you roam the beaches for loot. This new tool will be a boon for solo players to get some extra bony hands on deck.

The Windcaller is a shell that can be used to propel your ship via the elements. Players can blow into the conch and gain extra billow in their sails to help them evade enemies or hunt down evasive high-sea prey. Season 12 will also see tightrope traversal get an overhaul as harpoon lines can be used to add an extra layer of verticality or allow players to tightrope their way over to enemy ships. Some islands will also see the addition of zip lines to help traverse the deserted environments.

Later Seasons

Season 13 brings the “return of Captain Flameheart to the Sea of Thieves,” says Chapman. His Burning Blade ship makes a comeback in a “more monstrous and terrifying form than ever before.” The ship will move around the world and offer players the chance to prove themselves and pledge their allegiance to the enclave of pirates to crew the flamethrower-mounted ship.

Captain Flameheart expects a pledge in return and world events will be in place to take on Skeleton Camps to gather orbs to increase the worth of his ship. Players will be playing a deadly game to add loot to the legendary ship and must be coy about how they cash in the orbs as they battle the bony denizens of these dungeons and rival players after their horde.

Preston says “It’s really up to you how long you think you can hold on to it with that risk/reward because everybody in the world is going to be coming for you, they’re going to know you’re in there and know you’ve got high value, so it really becomes this dynamic player-created World Event with players versus players in the sandbox.”

Rare has been keeping Season 14’s details under lock and key with the exception of the introduction of new stealth mechanics to help players sneakily move around the world, crouch, and hang off the side of ships via an all-new grapple gun.

So a host of content is coming to the plundering pirate title and PS5 players will be eagerly awaiting their first venture into the high seas as the title comes to the console on April 30th and coincides with Season 12 hitting the shoreline at the same time.

Image: Rare.