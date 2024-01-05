Samsung, Hyundai partner for smart home-car integration

Samsung announced a partnership with Hyundai Motor Group to integrate Samsung SmartThings into connected Hyundai and Kia vehicles, including electric vehicles (EVs). The collaboration aims to create “Home-to-Car” and “Car-to-Home” services, enabling users to control their vehicles from their smart homes and vice versa. This integration will allow seamless control of various smart home devices and automobiles, enhancing the user experience by promoting convenience and simplifying daily tasks.

SmartThings integration

By integrating Samsung SmartThings, Hyundai and Kia-connected car owners can perform numerous tasks, such as closing car windows and monitoring charging statuses, all through the SmartThings platform. Motorists can also control home appliances directly from their vehicle’s infotainment system, enhancing the overall driving experience and making it more convenient for users. Additionally, this seamless connectivity enables drivers to efficiently manage energy consumption for a smarter and more sustainable lifestyle.

This new service allows users to establish routines for their vehicles, similar to existing routines for other smart devices. For example, users can configure a car routine to adjust the temperature, display the remaining battery on the TV, or carry out various tasks. The service also includes options for setting up event-triggered tasks, giving users even greater control over their cars’ functions. Owners can program their vehicles to respond to events like plugging in the charger, receiving a text message, or reaching a specific location for a customized driving experience.

Integrated home energy management and energy use analysis

Samsung and Hyundai Motor Group are co-developing an integrated home energy management service alongside the Home-to-Car and Car-to-Home services. This service optimizes energy usage between the home and electric vehicles, fostering a more efficient and sustainable lifestyle for users. The integrated system reduces household utility bills through intelligent energy consumption management and decreases greenhouse gas emissions.

This feature offers users information on their connected devices’ energy usage and recommends the best charging periods for EVs. Analyzing real-time energy consumption patterns, this innovative tool encourages smarter and more efficient household power usage. Users can optimize their device management and make environmentally friendly choices for electric vehicle charging, reducing overall carbon emissions. Users can opt for the service to automatically set the best vehicle charging time. This feature employs an algorithm that factors in the user’s schedule, preferred charging start time, and electricity costs to determine the optimal charging window. This ensures proper vehicle charging and helps users save on electricity costs by utilizing off-peak hours.