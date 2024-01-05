Samsung, Google VR headset integrates Snapdragon chipset

The highly anticipated virtual reality (VR) and extended reality (XR) headsets from Samsung and Google have made significant progress in integrating Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2 chipset. At least it is assumed it is a headset- though the announcement only said it is “something VR-related.” This powerful processor, now the premier XR chip in Qualcomm’s offerings, is anticipated to power the Samsung/Google VR headset set for launch in 2024. The Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2 chipset boasts impressive features such as increased processing power, enhanced graphics capabilities, and support for advanced eye tracking and gesture controls, paving the way for a more immersive and interactive VR experience.

Samsung and Google partnership

Samsung and Google’s partnership was revealed in January 2023 during the Galaxy S23 series’ debut event. While the companies have not explicitly confirmed that their new VR/XR device will be Android-based, most people assume this to be the case. This assumption is supported by both companies’ long-standing investment in Android technology and Google’s history of developing VR platforms such as Google Daydream. The collaboration between these tech giants is expected to result in a powerful and streamlined VR/XR device, taking advantage of Samsung’s hardware expertise and Google’s software prowess.

Advanced camera capabilities

Besides, the chip can accommodate up to 12 simultaneous cameras, a potential asset for mixed reality (MR) and augmented reality (AR) applications. This advanced capability allows for greater immersion and interactivity in MR and AR experiences, as more cameras can accurately monitor and capture the user’s environment. By supporting multiple camera inputs, the chip ensures smoother, more accurate, and more engaging experiences in a variety of applications such as gaming, education, and professional training.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2 processor will allow Samsung and Google to “deliver leading XR experiences,” as stated by the company. This advanced chipset promises significant improvements in performance, power efficiency, and overall capabilities for extended reality (XR) applications. As a result, tech enthusiasts can anticipate a new generation of VR and AR devices from Samsung and Google that offer groundbreaking immersion and interactivity.

Meanwhile — Apple may be only a couple of weeks away from launching the Vision Pro.

Featured Image Credit: Photo by Fauxels; Pexels