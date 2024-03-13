Subscribe
Runescape publisher Jagex bolsters board with former SEGA GM, Allera

Runescape publisher Jagex bolsters board with former SEGA GM, Allera

A head shot of Jagex Chairman Marc Allera
  • Jagex, the publisher of Runescape, has appointed Marc Allera, the CEO of BT's Consumer Division, as the new Chairman of the Board.
  • Allera, with a background as SEGA UK's General Manager and significant experience in consumer businesses and technology, brings expertise in customer service, product innovation, and community building to Jagex.
  • The appointment aims to support Jagex's strategic goals for Runescape and its expansion, leveraging Allera's experience in content, consumers, and communities.

Jagex, publisher and developer of the Runescape franchise of games has moved to strengthen its leadership team with the appointment of Marc Allera as the new Chairman of the Board.

Currently CEO of BT’s Consumer Division in the UK, Allera leads three of the UK’s largest consumer mobile brands – BT, EE, and Plusnet. With responsibility for almost 30 million customer connections, Allera’s team has overseen a significant transformation of BT’s Consumer business, introducing new products and services as well as driving the rollout of 5G and Fiber networks. Prior to that, he was CCO of Three, another UK mobile provider.

Allera does not however come into the games industry for the first time, having been General Manager for SEGA UK and led the launch of the Dreamcast.

Jagex’s CEO, Phil Mansell, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Marc Allera to our team as Chairman. His extensive experience in consumer business and his entrepreneurial spirit perfectly suits with our strategic goals for RuneScape and our players. Marc’s expertise in large-scale consumer businesses, entertainment brands, and fan communities is ideal for the ambitions we have for taking Jagex to the next level.”

Marc Allera commented, “I’m delighted to be joining the board of Jagex at this significant stage in its development, and being able to return to the video games industry with such a great role. I’m looking forward to using my experience with content, consumers, and communities to support Phil and his team to achieve their plans for RuneScape, Old School RuneScape, and other titles, as well as working with the leadership team and new owners CVC and Haveli to invest and help drive success in this exciting next chapter for Jagex.”

Jagex employs more than 700 people globally and is headquartered in Cambridge, United Kingdom.

