Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Robinhood introduces Solana staking and rewards in Europe

Robinhood introduces Solana staking and rewards in Europe

A vibrant digital illustration of a hooded figure holding a bow and arrow, surrounded by abstract representations of cryptocurrencies and a percentage bonus symbol, set against a stylized background of the European flag colors.

Robinhood Crypto, the cryptocurrency arm of the popular trading app Robinhood, has announced the launch of a new Solana (SOL) staking product in Europe. This move comes alongside an attractive bonus program designed to incentivize new customers to join the platform.

European Robinhood Crypto users can now directly stake their Solana holdings through the app, allowing them to earn rewards while maintaining the flexibility to unstake their assets at any time. This feature provides an opportunity for users to generate passive income from their cryptocurrency holdings.

To further entice new users, Robinhood is offering a 10% bonus on net buys made by new customers during their first 30 days on the platform. The bonuses will be paid out in USDC stablecoins, providing users with a reliable and stable form of reward.

Customer demand-driven decision

Johann Kerbrat, VP of Robinhood Crypto, stated that the company’s decision to introduce these features was driven by customer demand

Since launching at the end of last year, our customers in Europe have told us loud and clear that they want an app that provides local language support and products that help them earn additional passive income.

The announcement follows reports that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) could sue Robinhood Markets over crypto-related security law violations. In late March, the SEC also approached a judge in New York, seeking to impose a penalty close to $2 billion on Ripple Labs for its XRP offering.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Radek Zielinski
Tech Journalist

Radek Zielinski is an experienced technology and financial journalist with a passion for cybersecurity and futurology.

Related News

Aerial view of the Tecapa volcano in El Salvador, with a Bitcoin logo superimposed on the volcanic crater, symbolizing the geothermal energy used for mining.
El Salvador’s Bitcoin holdings reach $373M
Radek Zielinski
A vibrant digital illustration of a hooded figure holding a bow and arrow, surrounded by abstract representations of cryptocurrencies and a percentage bonus symbol, set against a stylized background of the European flag colors.
Robinhood introduces Solana staking and rewards in Europe
Radek Zielinski
Bitcoin and Altcoins Prices Pump as CPI Report Shows US Inflation Falls to 3.4% - Best AI Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now
Bitcoin and Altcoins Prices Pump as CPI Report Shows US Inflation Falls to 3.4% – Best AI Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now
Petar Jovanović
Meme Stocks Outperform Bitcoin Price In May - Are These Under-the-Radar Solana Meme Coins Next?
Meme Stocks Outperform Bitcoin Price In May – Are These Under-the-Radar Solana Meme Coins Next?
Petar Jovanović
GameStop (GME) and AMC Meme Stock Prices Pumping - 3 Best Meme Coins to Buy Now
GameStop (GME) and AMC Meme Stock Prices Pumping – 3 Best Meme Coins to Buy Now
Petar Jovanović

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Aerial view of the Tecapa volcano in El Salvador, with a Bitcoin logo superimposed on the volcanic crater, symbolizing the geothermal energy used for mining.
Cryptocurrency

El Salvador's Bitcoin holdings reach $373M
Radek Zielinski13 seconds

According to a report by the country's "Bitcoin Office," a government entity overseeing all Bitcoin-related projects, El Salvador could hold up to 5,750 BTC. Since 2021, the nation has mined...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.