Subscribe
Home US SEC seeks $2bn from Ripple Labs in XRP lawsuit

US SEC seeks $2bn from Ripple Labs in XRP lawsuit

A composite image with the seal of US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the centre of a black and grey background. Generic crypto symbols are around it and one is the Ripple (XRP) logo
Ripple say the SEC want to hit it with a $2bn fine

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approached a judge in New York, seeking to impose a penalty close to $2 billion on Ripple Labs.

Stuart Alderoty, the Chief Legal Officer at Ripple Labs, announced via social media that the SEC has proposed such a substantial fine, with the redacted court documents expected to be publicly available by Mar. 26. According to the SEC’s request, it wants Ripple Labs to be ordered to return $876 million in gains, pay $198 million in prejudgment interest, and a $876 million in civil fines, totaling approximately $1.95 billion.

XRP vs the SEC

This legal battle was initiated in December 2020, when the SEC accused Ripple Labs and its two executives of breaching federal securities laws through their sales of XRP to both large-scale investors and the general public. However, in a decision made last July, Judge Analisa Torres of New York determined that while Ripple’s direct sales to institutions were in violation, the distribution of XRP through exchanges and algorithmic processes did not contravene U.S. regulations.

The SEC’s legal filings argue for a strict stance against similar violations within the cryptocurrency industry, urging the court to deliver a clear message against such infractions. Alderoty has voiced criticisms against the SEC’s actions and mentioned that Ripple Labs plans to submit a formal reply to the SEC’s motion in the coming month, with the SEC highlighting that Ripple’s response must be submitted by no later than April 22, 2024.

XRP is not the only token in the SEC’s crosshairs. Early Ethereum (ETH) advisor Steven Nerayoff has recently expressed serious concerns over the investigation of Ethereum by the SEC. He also noted that the prospects of Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) might be facing more rigorous examination.

The development follows a price prediction suggesting that XRP may soon see a 25% upward swing to regain its previous price of $0.75. The analysis highlighted the coin’s price being near the 200-day moving average support, and potentially triggering further growth towards the $0.92 mark.

Featured image: Canva

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Radek Zielinski
Tech Journalist

Radek Zielinski is an experienced technology and financial journalist with a passion for cybersecurity and futurology.

Related News

A composite image with the seal of US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the centre of a black and grey background. Generic crypto symbols are around it and one is the Ripple (XRP) logo
US SEC seeks $2bn from Ripple Labs in XRP lawsuit
Radek Zielinski
A modern and futuristic financial scene featuring a Bitcoin ETF, represented as a digital cryptocurrency symbol. The design is sleek and elegant, with a gradual transition from dark to light shades of blue and purple. The Bitcoin logo is in the center, surrounded by a circular border with the words 'ETF' inscribed on it. The background has a subtle, abstract pattern of intersecting lines, symbolizing the vast and intricate network of digital finance.
Nasdaq’s Bitcoin ETFs break five-day outflow streak with $15.4M boost
Radek Zielinski
Dogecoin top crypto gainer
Top Crypto Gainers to Watch this Week – Dogecoin, Aptos, Toncoin and New Altcoin ICOs
Petar Jovanović
Dogecoin price chart
Dogecoin Price Outperforms Shiba Inu, Pepe, Dogwifhat and Other Top Meme Coins
Petar Jovanović
Ripple (XRP) token
XRP Price Prediction as Lawyer Provides Important Updates on Ripple vs SEC Case
Petar Jovanović

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A composite image with the seal of US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the centre of a black and grey background. Generic crypto symbols are around it and one is the Ripple (XRP) logo
Cryptocurrency

US SEC seeks $2bn from Ripple Labs in XRP lawsuit
Radek Zielinski14 seconds

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approached a judge in New York, seeking to impose a penalty close to $2 billion on Ripple Labs. Stuart Alderoty, the Chief...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.