Retro racing game Super Polygon Grand Prix has us excited for its upcoming launch

Sometimes you are just browsing around the internet looking for cool new games to have a look at – games that maybe nowhere is talking about that much – games like Starship Simulator or Dystopika. It can be a lonely clickathon until amongst all the toxicity of social media you stumble on something like Super Polygon Grand Prix (SPGP) by Rozz Games – another single-crewed indie developer fighting to get his game out above all the flotsam out there.

I’ve followed Rozz Games on X for a while at a distance and have seen some of the struggles he has gone through, not just technically but personally with SPGP. It has been such a focus of his life that it has sometimes almost been too much to continue

And yet, with the backing of a positive community and, most importantly a racing game that looks fabulous fun, SPGP has a Steam page and is set to release into Early Access in just a few days time. Due to the positivity surrounding the game it has smashed through thousands of Wishlists on Steam, but this is not some sympathy vote – look at it, watch the video – the is arcade racing the way it used to be and we can’t wait to play it.

Super Polygon Grand Prix looks like a modern version of the seminal Sega classic Virtua Racing, a game I remember playing in seaside arcades excitedly when I was younger.

The colors, the sound, and the handling are all more than a nod to when games were designed to be fun from the second you pressed start. Quick, short bursts of adrenaline and dopamine were the order of the day.

The Steam page says, “Blast around homages to some of history’s greatest tracks, as well as some that simply couldn’t exist. Visit London, Tokyo, Rome, USA, The Alps, and more with 48 tracks of exciting twists and turns to unlock and master.”

All of that will not be there at launch but we have seen enough to know that the guy behind this has the determination to finish the job. And he will be clapped all the way but those that have supported him so far.

It’s probably never been tougher to be an indie dev trying to get noticed but a good-looking game sure helps.

You can check out and wishlist Super Polygon Grand Prix on its Steam page and follow the progress on the Rozz Games X account.