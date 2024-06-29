Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Retro racing game Super Polygon Grand Prix has us excited for its upcoming launch

Retro racing game Super Polygon Grand Prix has us excited for its upcoming launch

A screenshot from SPGP showing a F1 car racing along the waterfront

Sometimes you are just browsing around the internet looking for cool new games to have a look at – games that maybe nowhere is talking about that much – games like Starship Simulator or Dystopika. It can be a lonely clickathon until amongst all the toxicity of social media you stumble on something like Super Polygon Grand Prix (SPGP) by Rozz Games – another single-crewed indie developer fighting to get his game out above all the flotsam out there.

I’ve followed Rozz Games on X for a while at a distance and have seen some of the struggles he has gone through, not just technically but personally with SPGP. It has been such a focus of his life that it has sometimes almost been too much to continue

And yet, with the backing of a positive community and, most importantly a racing game that looks fabulous fun, SPGP has a Steam page and is set to release into Early Access in just a few days time. Due to the positivity surrounding the game it has smashed through thousands of Wishlists on Steam, but this is not some sympathy vote – look at it, watch the video – the is arcade racing the way it used to be and we can’t wait to play it.

Super Polygon Grand Prix looks like a modern version of the seminal Sega classic Virtua Racing, a game I remember playing in seaside arcades excitedly when I was younger.

The colors, the sound, and the handling are all more than a nod to when games were designed to be fun from the second you pressed start. Quick, short bursts of adrenaline and dopamine were the order of the day.

The Steam page says, “Blast around homages to some of history’s greatest tracks, as well as some that simply couldn’t exist. Visit London, Tokyo, Rome, USA, The Alps, and more with 48 tracks of exciting twists and turns to unlock and master.”

All of that will not be there at launch but we have seen enough to know that the guy behind this has the determination to finish the job. And he will be clapped all the way but those that have supported him so far.

It’s probably never been tougher to be an indie dev trying to get noticed but a good-looking game sure helps.

You can check out and wishlist Super Polygon Grand Prix on its Steam page and follow the progress on the Rozz Games X account.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

A screenshot from SPGP showing a F1 car racing along the waterfront
Retro racing game Super Polygon Grand Prix has us excited for its upcoming launch
Paul McNally
a beautiful man strikes a pose for the in-world dating app of The Sims 4's Lovestruck Expansion
The Sims 4 buffs up the romance options with an expansion launching in July
Owen Good
AI image of Japanese research team / New world record internet speed set by team of Japanese researchers.
Japanese researchers set new world record internet speed
Graeme Hanna
The hero of Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag crouches in a a village square in the Caribbean, brandishing an old-fashioned flintlock pistol
Ubisoft boss says remakes of classic Assassin’s Creed are a go
Owen Good
The Elden Beast, Elden Ring's final boss
Best Elden Ring progression route: The fastest way to become Elden Lord
Ali Rees

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Solana ETF Applications Show Huge Potential for Low-Cap Crypto Like This New P2E Meme Coin
Cryptocurrency

Solana ETF Applications Show Huge Potential for Low-Cap Crypto Like This New P2E Meme Coin
Alvin Hemedez1 hour

If some experts believe that Solana ETF applications could impact Solana's price, then it might also positively influence altcoins. When a major cryptocurrency like Solana performs well, it often boosts...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.