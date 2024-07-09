Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Republican party vows to end ‘crypto crackdown’

Republican party vows to end ‘crypto crackdown’

Republican elephant symbol holding a Bitcoin, American flag background
TL:DR

  • The Republican National Committee supports crypto innovation and opposes a Central Bank Digital Currency.
  • Donald Trump, the presumptive GOP nominee, has shifted from skepticism to strong advocacy for digital assets.
  • The GOP's platform includes defending the right to mine Bitcoin and ensuring self-custody of digital assets.

GOP organization Republican National Committee has unveiled a new platform that strongly supports crypto innovation, as revealed in a document released on Monday.

The document in question outlines the party’s priorities heading into the November election, with presumptive presidential nominee Donald Trump and Republican congressional candidates at the forefront. The document reads:

Republicans will end Democrats’ unlawful and unAmerican Crypto crackdown and oppose the creation of a Central Bank Digital Currency. […] We will defend the right to mine Bitcoin (BTC), and ensure every American has the right to self-custody of their Digital Assets, and transact free from Government Surveillance and Control.

This stance reflects a growing interest in digital assets among Trump and other GOP politicians. Notably, Trump has shifted from his earlier skepticism of cryptocurrency to becoming a strong advocate.

GOP’s crypto endeavors

The presidential candidate has personal experience with digital assets, having launched his own branded non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Furthermore, Trump’s campaign and an affiliated political action committee now accept crypto donations.

While the committee’s top 20 policy “promises” don’t explicitly mention crypto, digital assets are addressed in the economy section under innovation initiatives. A key talking point for Trump and other Republican candidates in the 2024 campaign has been opposition to central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

Republicans have criticized Democrats for allegedly pushing CBDCs that could enable greater financial surveillance of U.S. citizens. However, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and other officials maintain that a potential digital dollar would be managed by the banking system, not the government.

They also assert that such a currency would only be adopted with approval from Congress and the White House. This platform emerges as other jurisdictions, including China and Europe, are actively pursuing government-backed digital tokens, while the U.S. remains in the research phase regarding CBDCs.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Radek Zielinski
Tech Journalist

Radek Zielinski is an experienced technology and financial journalist with a passion for cybersecurity and futurology.

Related News

Ethereum logo with a shield and magnifying glass, representing security audit
Ethereum launches $2M ‘Attackathon’ security audit
Radek Zielinski
Best Dog Coins to Buy Now - Is Base Dawgz the Next to Explode?
Best Dog Coins to Buy Now – Is Base Dawgz the Next to Explode?
Alvin Hemedez
Republican elephant symbol holding a Bitcoin, American flag background
Republican party vows to end ‘crypto crackdown’
Radek Zielinski
Taiwan Skyline: Pixabay
Taiwan Advances CBDC Development, unveils prototype
Radek Zielinski
BILLY's Potential Surge to a Billion-Dollar Market Cap
BILLY’s Potential Surge to a Billion-Dollar Market Cap – Can This P2E Meme Coin Follow Suit?
Alvin Hemedez

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Ethereum logo with a shield and magnifying glass, representing security audit
Cryptocurrency

Ethereum launches $2M 'Attackathon' security audit
Radek Zielinski4 seconds

Ethereum's (ETH) Ethereum Foundation is initiating its first hackathon, dubbed "Attackathon," with a $2 million reward pool. According to a July 8 announcement, the event aims to conduct a comprehensive...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.