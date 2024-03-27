Subscribe
Red Dead Redemption Online update bug brings flying horses

Cowboy flinging dynamite at people on a flying horse

Rockstar Game’s acclaimed western game Red Dead Online is encountering a flying horse glitch in the game after a recent patch

Patch 1.35 dropped to fix several quality-of-life issues that loyal fans of the game fed back to developers. Coincidentally, one new issue that would spawn out of the update couldn’t be predicted by anyone, but flying horses is a new one for all players of the old-timey shooter.

Red Dead Online flying horses

Initially reported via social media by user @OnlyPVPCat, the issue would show a player riding a horse over what looks like St Denis. The city is a landmark part of the game and a popular spot for online players picking up guns, and ammo.

The rider is in the sky hurling dynamite and Molotov cocktails down on the urban sprawl. PVPCat flagged the issue as a possible source of online harassment saying:

“It’s the funniest thing that ever happened to this game, but still I hope Rockstar will fix it asap or flying griefers will be in every lobby :).”

‘Griefers’ are disruptive gamers that thrive off of issues or glitches in games to exploit them purely to troll other players. This type of gamer is the root of players choosing to toggle off the player-versus-player (PVP) elements of a game. Thankfully Red Dead Online has this option.

The fact that these bugs can be used for ill-gotten gains should be a concern for Rockstar, but the studio is proactive with their community when it comes to bugs.

Rockstar Patch Notes

However, not all of the fixes in last week’s patch are bad. Some great additions came into the game’s stability, and performance and brought online-specific changes:

  • Red Dead Online General Fixes
  • Fixed an issue that resulted in Naturalist samples not being counted toward Daily Challenges
  • Fixed an issue in Dead of Night that resulted in Night Stalkers being able to collect the Night Stalker mask
  • Fixed an issue that resulted in ambient vehicles not appearing in certain content
  • Fixed an issue that resulted in Free Roam Missions not launching
  • Improved an issue that resulted in players becoming stuck when entering the stables
  • Improved an issue that resulted in players being unable to summon horses and wagons
  • Voice Chat now defaults to Off

The full list of changes from the Grand Theft Auto studio can be viewed here. We’ll be keeping on top of any other flying animals that happen to take to the skies in the American old west.

Featured image: Ideogram

Brian-Damien Morgan
Features Writer

Brian-Damien Morgan is an award-winning journalist and features writer. He was lucky enough to work in the print sector for many UK newspapers before embarking on a successful career as a digital broadcaster and specialist. His work has spanned the public and private media sectors of the United Kingdom for almost two decades. Since 2007, Brian has continued to add to a long list of publications and institutions, most notably as Editor of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, winning multiple awards for his writing and digital broadcasting efforts. Brian would then go on to be integral to the Legacy 2014,…

