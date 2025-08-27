Home Brazilian influencer Raquel Brito probed over illegal gambling promotions

Brazilian influencer Raquel Brito probed over illegal gambling promotions

Raquel Brito, a social media influencer in Brazil, has been questioned over alleged illegal gambling promotions. 

The sister of Big Brother winner Davi Brito issued a statement through her lawyer on September 25 in Salvador, the capital of Brazil’s northeastern state of Bahia, while she was under investigation for suspected links to illegal gambling, misleading advertising, and money laundering.

Bahia’s State Public Prosecutor’s Office initiated the probe into the conduct and activity of content creator Raquel Brito, based on promotions of online gambling platforms, including the Jogo do Tigrinho” (Fortune Tiger) game. 

As part of the investigation, the authorities are considering whether Brito contributed to the financial loss experienced by users from exposure to these illicit, unregulated platforms.

Brito was accompanied by two lawyers for the appearance in Salvador, but she did not speak directly to the press.

https://twitter.com/choquei/status/1959993531424006654/

Globo reports that an unfortunate incident occurred when the entourage was leaving the hearing, as Brito’s dress tore, leading to an altercation with the media gathered at the scene. 

The incident was also broadcast live by TV Aratu’s Alô Juca program, leading to further media attention and online commentary.

Wider action targeting influencer promotions and the scourge of unregulated gambling

The action pursued against Brito is part of a wider crackdown against influencers and alleged gambling endorsements, with similar cases targeting personalities such as  Tainá Sousa and Bia Miranda.

Similarly, Pakistani YouTuber Ducky Bhai was arrested earlier this month over alleged gambling promotions.

The crackdown in Brazil comes as the country’s Permanent Subcommittee on Sports Betting Regulation stressed that greater focus must be placed on the massive revenue losses to the illicit black market

A public hearing in Congress detailed that the underground gambling sector is believed to generate around R$35 billion ($6.4 billion) per year. 

That is thought to equal around half of all online gambling activity in Brazil.

Image credit: Raquel Brito / Instagram

Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

