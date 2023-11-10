Ransomware attack on Boeing leads to major data leak by LockBit

LockBit, a notorious ransomware group, has reportedly released all data stolen from Boeing in a recent ransomware attack. This follows Boeing’s apparent refusal to meet the ransomware group’s demands. The leaked data, amounting to approximately 50GB, was made public early Friday, consisting of compressed archives and backup files related to various systems.

Nature of the stolen data

Prior to this full release, LockBit had uploaded files allegedly linked to Boeing’s financial and marketing activities, as well as supplier details. The exposed data also includes Citrix logs, raising speculation that the ransomware group exploited the Citrix Bleed vulnerability to infiltrate Boeing’s systems. Boeing, however, has not confirmed the initial entry point used in the attack.

Independent verification of the data dump’s authenticity is pending, as reported by The Register. Boeing has remained tight-lipped about the specifics of the stolen files. In a statement, a Boeing spokesperson acknowledged a cybersecurity incident affecting the parts and distribution business. They emphasized ongoing investigations in collaboration with law enforcement and regulatory authorities, asserting that the incident poses no threat to aircraft or flight safety.

Security researcher Dominic Alvieri noted that the files include corporate emails, which could be particularly useful for malicious actors. “I haven’t gone over the whole data set but Boeing emails and a few others stand out as useful for those with malicious intent,” Alvieri told The Register.

Timeline of the cyberattack

LockBit first listed Boeing on its dark-web site on Oct. 28. Boeing confirmed an IT intrusion affecting its parts and distribution business to The Register on Nov. 2. Initially, Boeing was removed from LockBit’s leaks site amid purported negotiations, but it appears these discussions either failed or didn’t occur, leading to Boeing’s reappearance on the LockBit extortion website.

In a related development, China’s largest bank, ICBC, also fell victim to ransomware attacks this week, disrupting its financial services. LockBit claimed responsibility for this attack as well.