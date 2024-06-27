Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Projected 2024 deepfake scam crypto losses exceed $25B – Bitget

Projected 2024 deepfake scam crypto losses exceed $25B – Bitget

A digital maze with cryptocurrency logos, intertwined with AI-generated faces symbolizing deepfake technology
TL:DR

  • Cryptocurrency losses due to deepfake-related scams are expected to exceed $25 billion in 2024, doubling last year's figures, according to Bitget Research.
  • The first quarter of 2024 saw a 217% rise in crypto deepfake scams, with $6.3 billion in losses, projected to reach $10 billion per quarter by 2025.
  • Bitget CEO Gracy Chen emphasized the urgent need for education and awareness to combat deepfake scams, which often involve impersonating influential figures.

According to a recent report by Bitget Research, cryptocurrency losses due to deepfake-related scams are expected to surpass $25 billion in 2024, more than doubling the previous year’s figures.

The crypto exchange’s study, released on June 27, highlights a 245% increase in global deepfake incidents in 2024, drawing on data from Sumsub research. The first quarter of 2024 saw China, Germany, Ukraine, the United States, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom leading in deepfake detections.

The news follows a late May report showing that deepfakes have been ranked as the second most frequent information security concern for businesses in the United Kingdom. Earlier this week, ReadWrite reported that a five-hour YouTube Live broadcast featuring a deepfake of Elon Musk promoted a cryptocurrency scam today, continuing a recent trend of similar fraudulent streams.

Crypto users in the crosshair

The crypto industry specifically experienced a 217% rise compared to the same period in 2023. Bitget reported $6.3 billion in crypto losses attributed to deepfakes in Q1 2024 alone, projecting this figure to reach $10 billion per quarter by 2025.

The most common deepfake-related crypto scams involve fake projects, phishing attacks, and Ponzi schemes, accounting for over half of all such losses in the past two years.

In a comment for Cointelegraph, BitgetCEO Gracy Chen emphasized the urgent need for measures to combat this trend. Chen said:

Deepfakes are moving into the crypto sector in force, and there is little we can do to stop them without proper education and awareness

Fraudsters often impersonate influential figures to create an illusion of credibility and attract investments. Other applications of deepfake technology in crypto crimes include cyber extortion, identity fraud, and market manipulation, though these represent a smaller portion of overall losses.

Bitget predicts that without effective countermeasures, deepfakes could be involved in 70% of crypto crimes by 2026. Ryan Lee, Bitget Research’s chief analyst, told Cointelegraph:

Right now, exchanges need to pay attention to their ‘Proof of Life’ features of the KYC systems the most […] This feature essentially confirms that the user is a real person and not a static image or a video, through real-time actions like blinking, moving or secondary ‘Proof of Life’ requests.

The research also warns of deepfakes potentially bypassing Know Your Customer (KYC) measures, emphasizing the importance of robust “Proof of Life” features in exchange security systems.

As deepfake technology advances, the crypto industry faces growing challenges in maintaining security and trust. Exchanges and users alike must remain vigilant and adapt to these evolving threats.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Radek Zielinski
Tech Journalist

Radek Zielinski is an experienced technology and financial journalist with a passion for cybersecurity and futurology.

Related News

North Carolina State Capitol with digital currency symbols fading in the background
North Carolina Senate approves CBDC ban bill
Radek Zielinski
A digital maze with cryptocurrency logos, intertwined with AI-generated faces symbolizing deepfake technology
Projected 2024 deepfake scam crypto losses exceed $25B – Bitget
Radek Zielinski
SMIDGE Surges 200% as Pepe Unchained Sees Strong Presale Demand - Which is the Better PEPE Alternative?
SMIDGE Surges 200% as Pepe Unchained Sees Strong Presale Demand – Which is the Better PEPE Alternative?
Alvin Hemedez
Is It a Good Time to Sell or Hold $SHIB? New P2E Meme Coin Presale Raises Over $5 Million
Alvin Hemedez
Could July See a WIF Price Pump to $5, or Will New Alternative Investments Offer Greater Potential?
Could July See a $WIF Price Pump to $5, or Will New Alternative Investments Offer Greater Potential?
Alvin Hemedez

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

North Carolina State Capitol with digital currency symbols fading in the background
Cryptocurrency

North Carolina Senate approves CBDC ban bill
Radek Zielinski37 seconds

On Wednesday (June 26), the North Carolina Senate passed a bill aimed at prohibiting central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) in the state. The legislation now awaits the Governor's signature to...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.