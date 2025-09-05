Home Pro Chinese cybercrime group manipulates SEO to boost gambling websites

Pro Chinese cybercrime group manipulates SEO to boost gambling websites

Search engine on laptop

ESET researchers have uncovered a professional Chinese cybercrime group that’s manipulating SEO to boost traffic to gambling websites.

Nicknamed GhostRedirector by cybersecurity software company ESET, the bad actor is believed to have compromised at least 65 Windows servers located mainly in Brazil, Thailand, and Vietnam. The researchers claim that the group is using two custom-made tools: a passive C++ backdoor that they’ve dubbed Rungan, and a malicious Internet Information Services (IIS) module that they’ve named Gamshen.

Rungan can execute commands on a compromised server, while Gamshen can carry out SEO fraud to manipulate search engine results. This can boost the page ranking of a website, which is being used by the crime group to increase traffic to gambling websites.

Although it can only modify responses from Googlebot, so will not affect regular website visitors, the use of such a tool can damage host websites’ reputations in the long term.

The researchers have found a series of other custom tools in use by GhostRedirector, as well as some familiar names in the world of cybercrime, like EfsPotato and BadPotato. These are thought to be used as back-ups if Rungan should fail, or to attack servers with higher security privileges.

“We believe with medium confidence that a China-aligned threat actor was behind these attacks,” reads the statement from ESET.

How to protect against cybercrime tools

To protect against such tools, ESET recommends ensuring that organizations are using dedicated accounts, strong passwords, and multifactor authentication wherever possible. Those steps are especially important for IIS server administrators.

This is because GhostRedirector and other cybercriminals can only deploy custom IIS tools on already-compromised servers. Blocking them from accessing them in the first place protects against custom malware like Rungan and, by extension, Gamshen.

ESET also advises that admins should ensure that native IIS modules can be installed only from trusted sources and are signed by a trusted provider, ideally requiring two parties for successful installation.

Featured image: Unsplash

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

Alameda Police seize illegal slot machines
Alameda Police seize illegal slot machines and cash in ongoing investigation
Rachael Davies
Prediction Pulse Trump announcement stirs market chatter as Pentagon Pizza Index stays flat. Edited image showing Donald Trump in front of a stock market-style background, with a pepperoni pizza and a smartphone displaying a betting platform.
Prediction Pulse: Trump announcement stirs market chatter as Pentagon Pizza Index stays flat
Suswati Basu
PAGCOR Building
Online gaming named as one of the Phillipines’ biggest revenue drivers in 2025
Rachael Davies
Stockholm, Sweden. Licensed gaming businesses in Sweden report 7 billion SEK in turnover in 2025 Q2
Licensed gaming businesses in Sweden report 7 billion SEK in turnover in 2025 Q2
Rachael Davies
Korea's residential gambling treatment center
South Korea plans to open the country’s very first residential gambling treatment center
Rachael Davies

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Alameda Police seize illegal slot machines
Gambling

Alameda Police seize illegal slot machines and cash in ongoing investigation
Rachael Davies4 hours

The Alameda Police Department has seized various items of evidence related to an illegal gambling investigation, including slot machines and cash. The Alameda Police Department followed up on reports of...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software