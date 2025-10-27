Popular Search Terms

Police arrest 147 in major Selangor gambling syndicate bust

Police arrest 147 in major Selangor gambling syndicate bust

Police arrest 147 in major Selangor gambling syndicate bust

Police in Kuala Lumpur have arrested 147 suspects as part of a gambling syndicate bust in Selangor.

The raids, across the region, led to the capture of the alleged perpetrators of the betting ring and a host of paraphernalia associated with running an illegal operation.

Selangor gambling busts

Those apprehended included seven non-Malaysian nationals between the ages of twenty and fifty. It was reported by The New Straits Times that they had breached their visa and right to employment.

The Director of the Federal Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Datuk M. Kamar, said, “Investigations revealed that all raided premises had no valid authorisation from any authority, including the Finance Ministry, to operate gambling-related activities such as supplying gambling machines, spare parts, developing online gambling platforms, or promoting gambling.”

Of those arrested, one hundred and thirty-three will face charges for breaches of the nation’s gambling laws. Under 4(1)(g) of the Act, Section 120B of the Penal Code for criminal conspiracy, the individuals will be charged with the promotion of gambling.

They could also face further charges under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA) for their actions.

The seven individuals in breach of passport regulations will be charged under Section 39B of the Malaysian Immigration Act 1959/63.

Malaysian authorities are strict on illegal gambling

Malaysia has been quick to quash any traces of illegal gambling, including the use of social media influencers to promote any platforms that breach the nation’s laws.

As we reported, twenty-seven individuals were arrested across seven states in the nation, in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Johor, Perlis, Kedah, and Penang.

Mr. Mohd Shuhauly of the Royal Malaysia Police’s Criminal Investigation Department said, “Initial investigations revealed that gambling syndicates hired the suspects based on the number of followers they have on social media.”

