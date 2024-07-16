Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire nearly had completely different names

Datamining of Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire has revealed that earlier versions of the games carried different names.

Two dataminers, KmiE_821 and Wobbuu, have revealed that exploring the Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire files has uncovered some early alternate names for the games. It’s unclear whether the names were only ever intended for internal use or if the duo went through some pre-release re-branding.

After all, Ruby and Sapphire marked a new change for the Pokemon naming habits, switching to gemstones rather than colors.

This was paired with a steep graphical upgrade, meaning the ‘upgrade’ in the quality of the names was quite fitting. However, the earlier names of the games seem to suggest that it wasn’t always the plan to veer away from colors.

A fork in the road for Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire

The data mining revealed that Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire were originally referred to in two script files as “藍バージョン” and “朱バージョン,” or “Indigo Version” and “Crimson Version.” They shared their findings on X via KmiE_821’s profile.

Me and @Wobbuu were looking at some RS files. We found "藍バージョン" and "朱バージョン". Translated as "Indigo Version" and "Crimson Version", they are apparently earlier names for Sapphire Version and Ruby Version. pic.twitter.com/0nxKRdCcBx — farore.gba (@KmiE_821) July 14, 2024

Of course, these are translations from the Japanese and there’s no guarantee that these names would have been used in English-language promotion – or indeed at all.

Other potential translations for vivid red shades like ‘vermillion’ could also arguably fit. After all, there are actual references to both Indigo and Vermillion within the series, with the Indigo League and Vermillion City.

It’s certainly plausible that Indigo and Crimson/Vermillion could have been early working names for the games.

They certainly stuck with the same red/blue color palette, even with the final names being Sapphire and Ruby. However, it’s worth remembering that they could just as easily have been placeholder titles and only ever intended for internal use.

Elsewhere, other intrepid Pokemon hunters have uncovered clues for a potential new region, sparking speculation about the future of the franchise.

