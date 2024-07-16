Pokemon and Crocs – the mega collab you always feared would happen

I feel like we have enough of an understanding at this stage that we both know I am going to try and crowbar some horrible pun in here. So far I have gone through Pokecrocs and Crocomon but feel as though I need a few more paragraphs to get there. Leave it with me.

Yes, that’s right, fans of comfortable footwear, often worn in operating theaters around the world, and small make-believe animals that you can’t see, rejoice – the Pokemon x Crocs collab is soon to be upon us.

Note at this stage neither brand has confirmed this isn’t just AI-related tomfoolery – for example, that big image above? I just put “a croc shoe featuring a Pokemon design” into Ideogram and 20 seconds later, I am a fashion designer to the stars.

The information about the collaboration comes from the sneaker website Sole Retriever which says we will be getting Crocs, priced at $70 featuring Jigglypuff, Charizard, Gengar, and Snorlax.

COMING SOON: Pokémon x Crocs Classic Clog Pack – Jiggly Puff

– Charizard

– Gengar

– Snorlax pic.twitter.com/YwxM3jqSt9 — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) July 13, 2024

The release date is sometime during 2024, but Pokemon, and indeed Crocs it seems are timeless so there is no urgent rush to get something out to capitalize on a game release. They aren’t Palworld Crocs, are they?

Crocs isn’t shy of a collaboration with recent join-ups with Disney and a genuinely terrifying get–together with McDonald’s Hamburgler (I will let you google it, it is too extreme for this page).

Many previous limited collaborations are totally sold out and can exchange hands for silly money amongst croc collectors, which is very similar to what anything to do with Pokemon does too. It’s the perfect match and if you manage to get your hands on a pair, the sensible option would be to leave them in a box to grow old graciously and then one day be worth enough to buy a home for your children who will look at them in horror and say ‘Did people used to wear those?”

By the way, I can’t even think of a pun for this, sorry about that but if you want to see some other recent gaming collabs check out the Fallout backpack or this super-expensive Elden Ring book.

Featured Image: AI-generated in Ideogram