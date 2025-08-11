Home PointsBet directors approve ‘final’ MIXI offer, but Betr launches regulatory challenge

PointsBet promotional logo / PointsBet directors have unanimously recommended that company shareholders accept the ‘best and final’ MIXI Australia takeover offer, while rival bidder Betr Entertainment has launched a fresh regulatory challenge.

PointsBet directors have unanimously recommended that company shareholders accept the ‘best and final’ MIXI Australia takeover offer, while rival bidder Betr Entertainment has launched a fresh regulatory challenge.

MIXI confirmed it is willing to shell out AU$1.25 (US$0.82) per share to acquire PointsBet. 

The ‘unconditional’ offer was made after approval was granted by the Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) of Australia to close in on the deal.

Although ‘best and final’ has been used in terms of the proposal, MIXI has stated it retains the right to increase the offer further if it can obtain more than 50% of the overall shareholding. 

This could become possible as all shareholders who approved the initial deal to receive an uplift to their price. 

As it stands, Mixi is a significant minority shareholder with control of 28.2% of PointsBet.

An official communication provided all the latest details on the MIXI takeover offer. 

Betr alleges MIXI used timing advantage to engineer uneven playing field

The proposed takeover of the Australian betting platform has been an ongoing saga, with the latest update representing the 33rd update to PointsBet’s investor relations page over the last four months.

MIXI appears to have finally secured the upper hand on rival bidder, Betr Entertainment, but the latter still holds hope that it can get a deal over the line.

Betr had increased its offer to AU$1.35 per share, on all all-scrip basis, but this was rejected by the PointsBet board. 

Now, Betr has taken its case to the Takeovers Panel, alleging MIXI was using a timing advantage to secure the acquisition before its offer could be considered.

Betr is claiming that an uneven playing field has been engineered, putting PointsBet shareholders at a disadvantage.

In the application to the Takeovers Panel, Betr has presented the case that: “MIXI is seeking to exploit the procedural consequences of ongoing Takeovers Panel proceedings (being a delay in the despatch of Betr’s replacement bidder’s statement and the opening of the Betr Offer) to enhance and potentially secure its control of PointsBet before the Betr Offer is sent to PointsBet shareholders and open for acceptances.”

Betr wants interim orders to be granted to prevent MIXI from processing acceptances under the latest offer until the Panel reaches its findings on the issues around its own proposal for PointsBet.

Image credit: PB

Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.