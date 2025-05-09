Languagesx
PFL Europe Belfast – the contenders and the odds for fight night

Official PFL Europe Belfast lineup image / The contenders and the odds for PFL Europe Belfast at the SSE Arena on Saturday 10 May.

PFL Europe Belfast – the contenders and the odds

Paul Hughes is poised and ready to seize the opportunity as he headlines the Professional Fighters League bill at Belfast’s SSE Arena on Saturday evening. 

Eight years after he made his professional debut at the same venue, his dreams of headlining the arena have come true, but he has made it clear he wants to secure a victory in “devastating fashion” to make it a night to remember. 

Speaking at the PFL Europe Belfast Media Day on Thursday, the Derry native exuded confidence. He appeared poised, assured, and focused on his mission, yet mindful of the dangerous opponent he will face inside the cage. 

“Bruno Miranda is a very dangerous opponent, he hits hard, he kicks hard, and he’s someone I absolutely have to be on my game for on Saturday night,” said the Sydney-born 28-year-old. 

Going into the fight with a 13-2 (6 KOs) record, Hughes will be out to impress, to further enhance his reputation and build the momentum for a rematch with Bellator champion Usman Nurmagomedov. 

Saturday’s clash against Miranda is Hughes’ first bout since the narrow defeat to the renowned Dagestani fighter. 

“I want to make this something people won’t forget. It is really important for me to do this in really good fashion,” said Hughes.

He continued, “Not just to win but to do it in devastating fashion and something that is viral in trying to build a rematch with Usman Nurmagomedov. So that’s the plan to do something special on Saturday night.”

Paul Hughes is the strong favourite for the headline PFL Belfast contest, with event partners Unibet giving short odds of 1/18, compared to Miranda’s perceived chances of causing an upset, ranked at 8/1. 

 

Performance of my life

Just below the top billing, local fighter Alan Philpott takes on Lewis McGrillen at Bantamweight level. 

The co-main event sees the Ballymena veteran (32) take on his younger Mancunian opponent (24), with McGrillen forging a formidable reputation after he won last year’s PFL Europe tournament in Lyon, pocketing a significant $100,000 pay cheque.

‘Super Ali’ Philpott will need to be at his very best to secure a victory on this occasion, but he intends to be. 

He acknowledged he could be put asleep by the McGrizzla’s powerful left hand, but he believes he can counter-strike and grapple to nullify his opponent. 

Philpott insists this is his moment and that everyone should expect the performance of his life on Saturday, and when asked by ReadWrite why he thinks he can unlock such a display, he responded: 

“It’s because I’ve got this opportunity after thinking I wasn’t going to. That has just relit the fire inside me. I was expecting one more fight, maybe call it a day, then open my gym in Australia (where he is based), but it’s been a full 180, and I’m all in. 

“This is something I’ve dreamed of, I’ve envisaged, I’ve worked hard at, I’ve been so close to the big stage so many times, he added.

Unibet is giving Philpott long odds of 23/4 to land his pinnacle victory, with McGrillen strongly fancied at 1/14.

Auld eyes “amazing” repeat of the winning feeling

Also on the card, Kilmarnock’s Gemma Auld takes on Devon-based Sammy Jo Luxton in her second professional bout, after her debut victory at Glasgow’s Hydro Arena in September. 

The primary school teacher by trade is relishing the opportunity to perform, and she is out to emulate her maiden success.

When asked by ReadWrite how much she wants to repeat the winning feeling in Belfast, the 34-year-old responded: 

“It would be amazing. I just want to go out there and show the progress I’ve made, that is my main focus, but that buzz in the Hydro was amazing, and to be able to replicate it would be lovely.”  

After a horrible 2024, when she lost family members and suffered serious illness herself, Sammy Jo Luxton is now back on her feet and fighting fit for her PFL debut in Belfast on Saturday. 

In this Flyweight contest, Auld is priced at 13/20, while the 27-year-old ‘Ghetto Cinderella’ is available at 11/10. 

Here are the odds for the whole card at PFL Europe Belfast, provided by Unibet and correct as of Friday, May 9. 

Paul Hughes 1/18
vs
Bruno Miranda 8/1

Lewis McGrillen 1/14
vs
Alan Philpott 23/4

Connor Hughes 11/50
vs
Sebastien Di Franco 3/1

Decky McAleenan 22/25
vs
Gino Van Steens 4/5

Haider Khan 2/9
vs
Sean McCormac 14/5

Mark Ewen 2/9
Vs
Alex Chizov 14/5

Claudio Pacella 11/50
vs
Gavin Hughes 3/1

Eoin Sheridan 11/20
vs
Malachi Edwards 13/10

Gemma Auld 13/20
vs
Sammy-Jo Luxton 11/10

Corey McLaughlin 17/10
vs
Nahom Wedi 2/5

Image credit: PFL Europe

Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

