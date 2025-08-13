PFF launches new app that claims it has same info as NFL teams

Pro Football Focus (PFF) has launched a new proposition betting tool to provide its customers with more information before committing cash to a game. PFF doesn’t provide any gambling itself, but data analytics based on player performance and results.

PFF claims its subscription-only app is able to unlock a wealth of information from the company’s massive data stores. Rather than gamble through the app, you’ll then take this information to make more calculated decisions.

Among the information available, PFF is providing a tool that “highlights the props with the highest probability of success”, as well as the “same matchup data NFL teams use”. It’s also one of the only companies we’ve seen that refers to its artificial intelligence tech as “cutting-edge machine learning”, rather than masking it behind buzzwords.

One key feature that’ll go a long way is that the Player Prop Tool can access multiple sportsbooks at once to give you a better overview. While PFF doesn’t provide gambling, they’ll happily provide the tools to pre-fill information and bets at your chosen sportsbook.

PFF launches prop bet tool as it faces scrutiny

Proposition betting has been under some scrutiny by those within the sports field. A recent report in Bloomberg shows that the sports industry has a problem on its hands that it’s unable to do much about right now. Major League Baseball, MLB, has placed two stars on leave over potential hijinks surrounding suspicious plays that could be connected to prop bets.

The gist of the investigation is to find out whether or not prop bets have influenced how these plays in particular were handled. Those in the NBA have already managed to persuade sportsbooks based in America to pull back on providing under prop bets on lower-paid players.

Last year, the NBA had to permanently ban Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter for betting on results he could have a direct influence on. According to reports, he had won $22,000 before being discovered.