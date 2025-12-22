The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has taken major action as it places 15 people on its various Involuntary Exclusion Lists which bans them from gambling in the Keystone State.

These lists mean individuals are unable to gamble in a casino in the state or through an online betting site regulated by the Board, or even at a Video Gaming Terminal location.

While not all of the details have been shared, the regulators say the Board has added four adults onto the casino exclusion list for leaving minors unattended at a casino property while they gambled.

This included a male patrol who left two three-year-olds in a vehicle in the parking lot of Parx Casino for 16 minutes, while he gambled in the sportsbook. In another instance, a female customer left two 11-year-olds in a vehicle in the parking lot at Presque Isle Downs & Casino for 30 minutes while she gambled at slot machines.

Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has a ‘Don’t Gamble with Kids’ campaign

In another, a woman left a 13-year-old in a vehicle in the parking garage at Wind Creek Bethlehem Casino for 1 hour and 1 minute while she gambled at slot machines. In the final instance, a woman left two children, aged five and 11-years-old, in a vehicle in the parking lot at Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Court for 27 minutes while she gambled at slot machines.

In the announcement about the new bans, the gaming board explained the decision further: “Actions such as these to deny statewide gambling privileges serve as a reminder that adults are prohibited from leaving minors unattended in the parking lot or garage, a hotel, or other venues at a casino since it creates a potentially unsafe and dangerous environment for the children.

“To complement the efforts by casinos to mitigate this issue, the Board created an awareness campaign, ‘Don’t Gamble with Kids’ (DontGamblewithKids.org).”

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board approved three consent agreements today, totaling $72,000 in fines involving violations at a Video Gaming Terminal establishment and two casinos. The Board also placed 11 individuals on its various Involuntary Exclusion Lists, prohibiting… pic.twitter.com/cDBIwQffHA — Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (@PAGamingControl) October 22, 2025

Now, the number of people on the Board’s various Involuntary Exclusion Lists stands at 1,469.

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