Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Pax Dei: How to get Flint – where to look to give you the best chance of finding it

Pax Dei: How to get Flint – where to look to give you the best chance of finding it

A man carrying a small axe in Pax Dei

Pax Dei is out in Early Access finally and while many people have been looking forward to it, finding some of the more basic resources is proving more troublesome than it needs to be. Flint is a resource you will need quite early on in the game so finding a reliable supply quickly and easily is useful so you can spend your time more productively. With that in mind, let’s give ourselves the best chance of doing just that.

How to find Flint

In other games, Flint is generally notable by its black appearance, in Pax Dei is looks more like a generic rock, which is fine as long as you know what to look for. The best place to go flint hunting is around rivers, where you will often locate it.

In fact it only seems to spawn near rivers mainly, which again is fine, if you have a river neat your starting point. Once you have located one flint rock, chances are there will be other in the locations to look around too, keeping in mind they can be easy to spot.

Flint is also desirable so if there are other players around and you can’t find any flint, chances are they have had it away and you will need to wait for it to respawn, which doesn’t seem to be an overly quick process.

What is Flint used for in Pax Dei?

Besides the obvious use in weaponry such as early arrowheads, you will need flint to craft lots of other stuff, even basic cooking gear so it is important to try and get as much in the cupboard whenever you can because you can be pretty much sure of using it up in the early game.

Flint stacks to 20 in your inventory so keep that in mind if you are carrying lots and trying to farm it while you are wandering around.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

An image of a village in Pax Dai
Best Interactive Map for Pax Dei
Paul McNally
A man carrying a small axe in Pax Dei
Pax Dei: How to get Flint – where to look to give you the best chance of finding it
Paul McNally
Diddy and Donkey Kong gaze in despair as their huge trove of bananas is hauled off by hypnotized wildlife in Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
Donkey Kong Country Returns HD gives a much loved spinoff a Switch closeup
Owen Good
Space bounty Hunter Samus Aran stands in front of her ship in full armor, brandishing her hand cannon, in Metroid Prime 4 Beyond
Nintendo Direct June 2024: Here’s every trailer, every announcement
Owen Good
Pax Dei
Pax Dei, the new MMO, is now available via Steam Early Access
Ali Rees

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

AI in comedy. A futuristic stage performance featuring an AI comedian in a sleek metallic suit. The AI, with a vintage microphone in hand, is making the audi ence laugh with a hilarious joke. The background reveals a crowd of diverse people, enjoying the show and reacting with amusement.
AI

Can AI have a place in comedy? Comedians put it to the test
Sophie Atkinson8 seconds

With artificial intelligence being used in numerous industries worldwide, comedians have wondered how the technology may affect their careers. Can it be used to inspire ideas, generate jokes, or even...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.