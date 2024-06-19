Pax Dei: How to get Flint – where to look to give you the best chance of finding it

Pax Dei is out in Early Access finally and while many people have been looking forward to it, finding some of the more basic resources is proving more troublesome than it needs to be. Flint is a resource you will need quite early on in the game so finding a reliable supply quickly and easily is useful so you can spend your time more productively. With that in mind, let’s give ourselves the best chance of doing just that.

How to find Flint

In other games, Flint is generally notable by its black appearance, in Pax Dei is looks more like a generic rock, which is fine as long as you know what to look for. The best place to go flint hunting is around rivers, where you will often locate it.

In fact it only seems to spawn near rivers mainly, which again is fine, if you have a river neat your starting point. Once you have located one flint rock, chances are there will be other in the locations to look around too, keeping in mind they can be easy to spot.

Flint is also desirable so if there are other players around and you can’t find any flint, chances are they have had it away and you will need to wait for it to respawn, which doesn’t seem to be an overly quick process.

What is Flint used for in Pax Dei?

Besides the obvious use in weaponry such as early arrowheads, you will need flint to craft lots of other stuff, even basic cooking gear so it is important to try and get as much in the cupboard whenever you can because you can be pretty much sure of using it up in the early game.

Flint stacks to 20 in your inventory so keep that in mind if you are carrying lots and trying to farm it while you are wandering around.