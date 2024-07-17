New multiplayer WW1 game Over the Top will pack in the horrors of The Great War including Chlorine gas attacks and relentless artillery

World War I or The Great War is a fascinating conflict as it was the first time really that conflict met emerging technology on an industrial scale. The first machine guns, tanks, and aircraft all played their part in the relentless bloodbath that swept over Europe in the early part of the 20th Century. And when that didn’t work, well then, enough of niceties, let’s introduce chemical warfare.

We have seen a few First World War games in the past though not as many as other conflicts. War Hospital, a strategy game also introduced atrocities into the mix but Over the Top is an FPS multi-player shooter at heart with eight different classes of solider to choose including Officers and Specialists. You can check out the new trailer below which talks through things in a little more detail.

The team behind Over the Top is Flying Squirrel Studio – a team of former modders who were heavily involved in Mount and Blade and then ended up doing the official expansion. It will be interesting to see what happens when they are let loose on their own project here when Over the Top heads into Early Access before the end of the year.

“We’re incredibly proud of the depth and detail in ‘Over the Top WWI,’” said Nico Kamps, Head Designer at Flying Squirrel. “This trailer is just a glimpse of the expansive and immersive experience we’re bringing to players. Whether you’re leading a massive multiplayer charge or carefully crafting your battlefield in single-player, there’s something here for everyone who loves intense, strategic FPS gameplay.”

Over the Top Key Features