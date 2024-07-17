New multiplayer WW1 game Over the Top will pack in the horrors of The Great War including Chlorine gas attacks and relentless artillery

World War I or The Great War is a fascinating conflict as it was the first time really that conflict met emerging technology on an industrial scale. The first machine guns, tanks, and aircraft all played their part in the relentless bloodbath that swept over Europe in the early part of the 20th Century. And when that didn’t work, well then, enough of niceties, let’s introduce chemical warfare.
We have seen a few First World War games in the past though not as many as other conflicts. War Hospital, a strategy game also introduced atrocities into the mix but Over the Top is an FPS multi-player shooter at heart with eight different classes of solider to choose including Officers and Specialists. You can check out the new trailer below which talks through things in a little more detail.
The team behind Over the Top is Flying Squirrel Studio – a team of former modders who were heavily involved in Mount and Blade and then ended up doing the official expansion. It will be interesting to see what happens when they are let loose on their own project here when Over the Top heads into Early Access before the end of the year.
“We’re incredibly proud of the depth and detail in ‘Over the Top WWI,’” said Nico Kamps, Head Designer at Flying Squirrel. “This trailer is just a glimpse of the expansive and immersive experience we’re bringing to players. Whether you’re leading a massive multiplayer charge or carefully crafting your battlefield in single-player, there’s something here for everyone who loves intense, strategic FPS gameplay.”
Over the Top Key Features
- Multiplayer and Singleplayer Modes: Engage in intense multiplayer battles with up to 200 players or bots, or immerse yourself in the game’s single player modes, each offering unique challenges and narratives.
- Destructible Environments: Players can alter the battlefield with a variety of artillery, axes, and explosives, demolishing buildings, bridges, walls, and other structures to gain a tactical advantage.
- Deformable Terrain: Experience the chaos of war as explosions and artillery impacts deform the terrain. Engineers can dig trenches and foxholes, adding a strategic layer to the gameplay.
- Directional Melee Combat System: Inspired by games like Mount & Blade: Warband, this intuitive yet challenging system lets players master close-quarters combat with period-specific melee weapons.
- Massive Battles: Participate in epic confrontations with up to 200 players or bots, each bringing unique strategies and roles to the sprawling battlefields.
- Diverse Artillery Options: Choose from a range of heavy machine guns, mortars, and other artillery pieces to support your squad and devastate en
- Grim Realism with Gore & Blood: “Over the Top WWI” doesn’t shy away from the brutal realities of war, with detailed gore and blood effects adding to the visceral atmosphere.
- Usable Tanks and Armored Vehicles: Drive iconic tanks like the Mark IV and the A7V Sturmpanzerwagen, bringing formidable firepower and mobility to the front lines.
- Engineer Class Capabilities: Engineers play a crucial role in constructing barricades, digging trenches, and setting explosives, enhancing the strategic depth of gameplay.
- Authentic Weapons and Uniforms: Featuring over 50 unique weapons from bolt-action rifles to submachine guns, each weapon is crafted with historical accuracy in mind.
- Historical Maps and Music: Wage war across more than 12 maps inspired by historical World War I locations, accompanied by a selection of period-specific background music tracks.