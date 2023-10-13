Optimize WordPress for Peak Performance and a 100 GTmetrix Score

Ensuring that your WordPress site runs smoothly and loads quickly is no small task. However, it’s entirely achievable by following some advanced yet straightforward techniques. Here’s how to fine-tune your website’s performance and aim for that elusive 100 score on GTmetrix.

1. Combine LiteSpeed Server with LiteSpeed Cache Plugin

LiteSpeed Cache Plugin can cache your WordPress site’s dynamic content, significantly reducing the server’s load time. It also works hand-in-hand with QUIC.cloud for free image compression.

Checklist Pointers:

Install LiteSpeed Web Server

Activate LiteSpeed Caching Plugin

Enable QUIC.cloud image optimization

Remove unused CSS with QUIC.cloud

Verify all relevant PHP libraries like Imagick are installed. Check this in your Site Health on your WordPress dashboard.

2. Choose a Theme like Elementor

Elementor dot com is an excellent choice for those who require a balance between control and ease of use. Its drag-and-drop interface makes it easy to build pages, while its advanced customization options ensure you can tweak every detail.

Checklist Pointers:

Install Elementor

Utilize pre-built Elementor templates or make your own

Ensure your memory settings are at least 512MB at the server level, WordPress level, and Elementor level

3. Optimize Images

Make sure to optimize images to load faster by using image compression tools. QUIC.cloud offers free image optimization that integrates seamlessly with LiteSpeed. Use tools like Media Cleaner to remove unused images and assets, reducing your site’s clutter.

Checklist Pointers:

Compress images through QUIC.cloud

Use responsive images

Run Media Cleaner to remove unused images and assets

4. Leverage the Power of RankMath for SEO

RankMath (dot com) offers a plethora of benefits, like superior schema markup, meta titles and descriptions, and sitemap integration. These features improve your site’s SEO and indirectly boost your site’s performance.

Checklist Pointers:

Install RankMath

Configure meta titles and descriptions

Set up a sitemap

5. Deploy Both Cloudflare and QUIC.cloud CDNs

While Cloudflare (dot com) specializes in static content caching, QUIC.cloud focuses on WordPress-specific dynamic content. Utilizing both in tandem will ensure optimal speed and reliability.

Checklist Pointers:

Set up Cloudflare CDN for static resources

Enable QUIC.cloud for dynamic WordPress caching

6. Upgrade to MySQL 8 and Optimize Database

MySQL 8 offers better performance, new features, and enhanced security. Ensure that your tables are converted to InnoDB for better efficiency. Use plugins like WP-Sweep for further database optimization.

Checklist Pointers:

Upgrade to MySQL 8

Convert SQL Tables to InnoDB

Run WP-Sweep for database cleaning

7. Enable Lazy Loading

Checklist Pointers:

Leverage LiteSpeed Caching plugin to enable Lazy Loading of images

8. Minify CSS and JavaScript

Addition: Remove Render-blocking Elements and leverage LiteSpeed’s caching plugin to defer render-blocking JavaScript and CSS in above-the-fold content.

Checklist Pointers:

Use LiteSpeed caching plugin to minify CSS and JavaScript

Use QUIC.cloud to remove unused CSS (UCSS)

Test to ensure site appearance remains consistent

Remove render-blocking elements

9. Use HTTP/2 and Force HTTPS

Implementing Zend OP Cache can compile and store PHP code in memory, providing quicker performance. Redis can be used for object caching, reducing redundant and time-consuming database queries.

Checklist Pointers:

Ensure your hosting supports HTTP/2

Redirect HTTP to HTTPS

Implement Zend OP Cache

Set up Redis for object caching

10. Enable Auto-Updates for WordPress Core, Themes, and Plugins

Keeping everything updated ensures your website will benefit from performance improvements and new features while also being secure.

Checklist Pointers:

Go to WordPress dashboard settings to enable auto-updates

Regularly check for update success and compatibility

By following these ten advanced tips and corresponding checklist pointers, you’ll aim for that perfect 100 on GTmetrix and ensure that your WordPress site is operating at its most optimized level. Following these guidelines and continually monitoring your website’s performance will help you maintain a fast, user-friendly site that meets both user expectations and search engine standards.

Featured Image Credit: Photo by Markus Winkler; Pexels; Thank you!