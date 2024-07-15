Languagesx
OpenAI's 'Strawberry' AI model aims for advanced reasoning – reports

OpenAI’s ‘Strawberry’ AI model aims for advanced reasoning – reports

OpenAI's 'Strawberry' AI model aims for advanced reasoning. This image depicts a futuristic robot with a head shaped like a strawberry, standing against a vibrant cityscape with a glowing, holographic globe in the background. The robot, labeled with "OpenAI" on its torso, appears advanced and humanoid, emphasizing a blend of technology and whimsical design. The scene conveys a sense of high-tech innovation and artificial intelligence research.
The project is reportedly an evolution of Q*
TL:DR

  • OpenAI, backed by Microsoft, is developing an AI model called "Strawberry" to enhance AI reasoning skills.
  • Strawberry aims to enable AI to conduct "deep research" by autonomously navigating the internet.
  • Strawberry is an upgrade from the earlier Q* project, marking a significant step towards achieving AGI.

OpenAI, supported by Microsoft, is reportedly developing an undisclosed AI model named “Strawberry” to significantly improve AI reasoning skills, which can help it conduct independent research on the Internet. The initiative, as revealed by Reuters and previously unreported, shows the company’s push to advance the reasoning abilities of its models, known as artificial general intelligence (AGI).

The specifics of the project, including the timeline for public availability, remain a closely guarded secret even among OpenAI staff. According to documents that Reuters could not date, Strawberry aims to power OpenAI’s artificial intelligence to perform “deep research” by autonomously navigating the internet. This would allow the AI to respond to user queries, as well as anticipate and gather information independently.

When approached about the project and its details, an OpenAI spokesperson stated, “We want our AI models to see and understand the world more like we do. Continuous research into new AI capabilities is a common practice in the industry, with a shared belief that these systems will improve in reasoning over time.” However, they did not directly respond to inquiries regarding the specifics of Strawberry.

What is OpenAI’s Strawberry model?

Strawberry, reportedly an upgrade of OpenAI’s earlier Q* project, is believed to be a significant leap in AI development. Q* had stirred internal debates and was linked to the temporary dismissal of CEO Sam Altman in November 2023, according to insiders.

Bloomberg reports that OpenAI leaders have outlined a progression framework for AI capabilities, currently placing the company at the initial “Reasoners” level with ChatGPT-4. The stage is characterized by AIs that can solve basic problems as effectively as a highly educated human without tools. The subsequent stages include “Agents,” where AI can autonomously perform tasks over several days, and “Innovators,” capable of devising new technologies.

The ultimate tier, “Organizations,” represents AI systems that can work with comprehensive autonomy and complexity. These stages sketch the path towards achieving full AGI, demonstrating OpenAI’s vision for the future of AI technologies.

Featured image: Ideogram

tags
Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

