OpenAI’s ‘Strawberry’ AI model aims for advanced reasoning – reports

OpenAI, supported by Microsoft, is reportedly developing an undisclosed AI model named “Strawberry” to significantly improve AI reasoning skills, which can help it conduct independent research on the Internet. The initiative, as revealed by Reuters and previously unreported, shows the company’s push to advance the reasoning abilities of its models, known as artificial general intelligence (AGI).

The specifics of the project, including the timeline for public availability, remain a closely guarded secret even among OpenAI staff. According to documents that Reuters could not date, Strawberry aims to power OpenAI’s artificial intelligence to perform “deep research” by autonomously navigating the internet. This would allow the AI to respond to user queries, as well as anticipate and gather information independently.

When approached about the project and its details, an OpenAI spokesperson stated, “We want our AI models to see and understand the world more like we do. Continuous research into new AI capabilities is a common practice in the industry, with a shared belief that these systems will improve in reasoning over time.” However, they did not directly respond to inquiries regarding the specifics of Strawberry.

What is OpenAI’s Strawberry model?

Strawberry, reportedly an upgrade of OpenAI’s earlier Q* project, is believed to be a significant leap in AI development. Q* had stirred internal debates and was linked to the temporary dismissal of CEO Sam Altman in November 2023, according to insiders.

Bloomberg reports that OpenAI leaders have outlined a progression framework for AI capabilities, currently placing the company at the initial “Reasoners” level with ChatGPT-4. The stage is characterized by AIs that can solve basic problems as effectively as a highly educated human without tools. The subsequent stages include “Agents,” where AI can autonomously perform tasks over several days, and “Innovators,” capable of devising new technologies.

The ultimate tier, “Organizations,” represents AI systems that can work with comprehensive autonomy and complexity. These stages sketch the path towards achieving full AGI, demonstrating OpenAI’s vision for the future of AI technologies.

Featured image: Ideogram