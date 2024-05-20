Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home OpenAI removes AI voice likened to Scarlett Johansson

OpenAI removes AI voice likened to Scarlett Johansson

An AI-generated image of a female cyborg

OpenAI has removed one of the voices used by ChatGPT 4o after it was likened to the actress Scarlett Johansson and the character she played in the 2013 movie Her.

The US artificial intelligence research firm is “working to pause” the voice of ‘Sky’ which responds to ChatGPT users, while it addresses the situation around the similarity to the Hollywood star.

In Her, Theodore (Joaquin Phoenix) falls in love with his phone’s operating assistant, voiced by Johansson.

OpenAI published a blog post setting out that “AI voices should not deliberately mimic a celebrity’s distinctive voice” as well as denying Sky’s tones were an imitation of the highest-grossing box office female talent of all time, but instead “belongs to a different professional actress using her own natural speaking voice.”

The detailed statement outlined how the company “worked closely with the voice acting industry to ensure we took the right steps to cast ChatGPT’s (five) voices.”

It added how each actor “receives compensation above top-of-market rates”, and “to protect their privacy, we cannot share the names of our voice talents”.

At present, it is unclear if OpenAI will permanently remove Sky as a voice assistant or if any amendments will be made.

Sam Altman’s X post evokes suspicion

Despite the distance OpenAI is attempting to make between its creation and the likeness to Johansson’s operator character in Her, company CEO Sam Altman referenced the name of the movie when they unveiled the new model GPT-4o on May 13.

During a demonstration of the advanced, human-like conversational features, the flirty, conversational voice of Sky stated to an OpenAI staff member, “Wow, that’s quite the outfit you’ve got on”.

In response to a return compliment, the chatbot said, “Stop it, you’re making me blush”.

The added functionality has not yet been made available to all ChatGPT users, but the company has said subscribers who pay for premium services will be the first to have access with many users already able to access GPT-4o already.

Featured Image: AI-generated in Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

Related News

Title art for NeoSprint, the arcade racing game from Atari and publisher, Headless Chicken, released on June 27, 2024.
Atari confirms release date and details for arcade racer NeoSprint
Graeme Hanna
AI image of threat actor using deepfake tech / Industry report cites deepfakes as second top information security concern
Industry report cites deepfakes as second most common security concern
Graeme Hanna
The updated MultiVersus roster for its new launch
MultiVersus adds The Matrix and Friday the 13th villains to roster for May 28 release
Jacob Woodward
An AI-generated image of a female cyborg
OpenAI removes AI voice likened to Scarlett Johansson
Graeme Hanna
the logo for Larian Studios' new Warsaw branch
Baldur’s Gate studio Larian opens new Poland studio to make two new RPGs
Ali Rees

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Title art for NeoSprint, the arcade racing game from Atari and publisher, Headless Chicken, released on June 27, 2024.
Gaming

Atari confirms release date and details for arcade racer NeoSprint
Graeme Hanna43 mins

Atari and developer Headless Chicken have confirmed the release date for NeoSprint, representing the publisher's first 'Sprint' title since 1987. The trailer release confirmed June 27 as the arrival date...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.