Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home OpenAI engineer concedes it’s ‘deeply unfair’ how AI can ‘take everyone’s job away’

OpenAI engineer concedes it’s ‘deeply unfair’ how AI can ‘take everyone’s job away’

OpenAI engineer says it is "deeply unfair" how AI is being built to "take everyone's jobs"

In a moment laden with irony, an OpenAI engineer has stated it is “deeply unfair” that he and his peers are building artificial intelligence (AI) models capable of decimating the labor market, adding there is little chance of stopping the momentum.

With the rise of AI and the proliferation of rapidly evolving technology, there are genuine concerns in the workplace that certain roles will be redundant within a few years. These themes were prevalent when Microsoft conducted its 2023 Annual Work Trend Index.

In the survey, just under half of the 31,000 respondents said they believed AI would have an impact on their job security.

The question was addressed in a resurfaced interview highlighted in recent days by The Atlantic, but those contributing to the reduction of need for human workers in some areas, have seemingly shrugged their shoulders as if they are helpless to effect the direction of travel.

The comments were perhaps meant to sound emphatic, but the outcome is the reinforcement of AI as an unstoppable force.

Why AI needs effective regulation

In the video, Brian Wu, an OpenAI engineer stated, “It’s kind of deeply unfair that, you know, a group of people can just build AI and take everyone’s jobs away, and in some sense, there’s nothing you can do to stop them right now.”

As well as acknowledging the situation and their role in contributing to it, Wu asked people to “think about what to do in a world where labor is obsolete.” 

Is this the future? A society with limited need for jobs and employment, and the masses seeking other pursuits for purpose and fulfillment? It could well be, to some extent.

Such a dystopian situation is not around the corner, but it should focus minds on the need to safely regulate AI, to ensure its advantages are harnessed but not to let its power go unchecked and unrestrained.

Wu sounded resigned yet cautious about what should happen next, “I don’t know,” he opined.

“Raise awareness, get governments to care, get other people to care.” Then a long pause. “Yeah. Or join us and have one of the few remaining jobs. I don’t know. It’s rough.” 

Image credit: Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

Related News

OpenAI engineer says it is "deeply unfair" how AI is being built to "take everyone's jobs"
OpenAI engineer concedes it’s ‘deeply unfair’ how AI can ‘take everyone’s job away’
Graeme Hanna
Image of a Ferrari F1 car at the Michael Schumacher museum in Cologne, Germany / Michael Schumacher's family have been awared 200,000 EUR compensation after a magazine printed an 'interview' generated by AI.
Michael Schumacher’s family awarded €200,000 compensation after AI ‘interview’
Graeme Hanna
A futuristic scene featuring an advanced artificial intelligence hologram. The AI, represented as a brilliant glowing sphere, has an intricate, pulsating geometric pattern that emanates an aura of intelligence and power. The background is a blend of a digital world with neon colors and city skyline, symbolizing the convergence of technology and urban life. The overall ambiance is both mysterious and captivating, highlighting the potential and impact of artificial intelligence on our world.
AI might be creating more work than it saves
Charlotte Colombo
a Laptop screen with a google logo and a picture of a hand squirting glue onto a pizza. The person using the laptop goes is copying the image and attempting to put glue on a pizza, illustration
Google’s new AI search is going well, it’s telling people to add glue to pizza and eat rocks
Sophie Atkinson
Naughty Dog 30th Anniversary Art Show and Video || Naughty Dog
Naughty Dog says AI will ‘revolutionize’ how content is being created
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Meme Coin Price Predictions: PEPE, dogwifhat (WIF), Shiba Inu (SHIB)
Cryptocurrency

Meme Coin Price Predictions: PEPE, dogwifhat (WIF), Shiba Inu (SHIB)
Petar Jovanović23 seconds

Meme coins are performing pretty well this weekend, with the Ethereum-based PEPE leading the charge with a notable 11% pump, propelling its market capitalization to $6.5 billion. The WIF price...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.