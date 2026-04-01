Home Ohio fights Kalshi appeal over sports contracts and gambling authority

Ohio fights Kalshi appeal over sports contracts and gambling authority

Ohio moves to fine Kalshi $5M over illegal sports betting. Ohio fights Kalshi appeal over sports contracts and gambling authority. Kalshi prediction market platform branding with Cleveland Ohio skyline and illuminated Terminal Tower at dusk, highlighting US regulatory dispute over event trading markets. Kalshi pushes appeals court to halt Ohio crackdown on trading markets

Ohio is digging in against Kalshi, claiming that it wants to keep offering sports-related contracts, telling a federal appeals court the business is essentially dodging state gambling rules and shouldn’t keep operating while its appeal plays out.

In a new filing with the Sixth Circuit, state officials say the prediction market company is unlikely to win and hasn’t cleared the high legal threshold needed to justify an injunction during the appeal process.

“Sports bets are not ‘swaps’ under the Act,” the state wrote, pushing back on Kalshi’s claim that federal law overrides Ohio’s authority to regulate gambling.

Ohio officials say Congress never authorized shift in power to Kalshi amid appeal

Ohio’s attorneys portray Kalshi’s argument as an attempt to stretch federal law far beyond what Congress intended. The company has argued that changes to the Commodity Exchange Act in 2010 effectively handed control of sports betting to federal regulators.

The state rejects that outright. “Congress does not legislate through magic,” the brief states, saying there’s no clear wording in the law that supports such a major shift.

Officials also stress that swaps are meant to manage financial risk tied to economic outcomes. Sports wagers, they argue, hinge on game results and don’t involve “any relevant economic consequence.”

The dispute has been building for months. Kalshi launched its sports-related contracts in early 2025, offering markets tied to game outcomes and player performance. Ohio regulators quickly moved to stop the activity, prompting Kalshi to file a federal lawsuit against the Ohio Casino Control Commission.

A federal judge later sided with the state, rejecting Kalshi’s request for an injunction and finding that “Kalshi fail[ed] to establish that Congress intended the [Act] to preempt state laws on sports gambling.” Kalshi has since asked the appeals court to halt Ohio’s enforcement while the case continues.

The broader fight has drawn outside attention. A coalition of 30 tribal groups filed a joint brief backing Ohio, warning that allowing Kalshi’s model could undermine existing gaming compacts and state-based regulation.

Ohio argues the risks go beyond legal theory. The state says letting Kalshi continue operating would weaken consumer protections, including age limits and oversight mechanisms that apply to licensed sportsbooks.

Kalshi, for its part, says it faces serious harm without court intervention, pointing to conflicting regulatory demands across states. Ohio counters that the company has already shown it can comply by suspending operations where required.

The state frames the request as extraordinary and unwarranted. “This Court should reject both of Kalshi’s requests,” the filing adds.

Featured image: Kalshi / Canva

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Suswati Basu
Managing Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC. As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

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