No Man’s Sky free to play this weekend

In celebration of its Omega Update, the epic space exploration game No Man’s Sky will be free to play until 6 pm GMT on Monday 19 February. It is available on PC/Mac, Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch.

The game, which was widely disparaged on release, has continued to update over the eight years since launch and is widely regarded as gaming’s most successful comeback. One of the most widely loved features has been the Expeditions, large-scale but time-limited missions that the whole player base would be tackling simultaneously.

The Omega update includes the newest one, the Omega Expedition, and players on the free trial will be able to play through it in its entirety. It introduces a new ship, the Starborn Runner, which players will have access to throughout the expedition. A significant change in this update is that players can dive into an expedition from a preexisting save game. Previously, you would need to create a new game and start every expedition from scratch.

In addition, players will now be able to use an in-game “shared inventory terminal” to send loot from community expeditions back to their main save files, making participating much more appealing to veterans.

What else does No Man’s Sky Omega update add?

As well as this new expedition, the Omega update adds a lot of other new content alongside bug fixes and tweaks. Notably, the update brings a change to one of the game’s core questlines, the Atlas Path. It has been reworked and given a new “breath of life” and will now culminate in a consequential choice for players to make which will permanently impact their relationships in-game.

The update also adds new planetary missions, obtainable from a range of aliens. Different aliens will offer different missions, and they will encourage players to explore and experience the planets they live on.

Players will also be able to perform daring captures of pirate freighters, engaging with the game’s space combat to subdue their guns before boarding to demand supplication.

As is tradition, there is a new batch of Twitch drops for this update. Players who tune into eligible Twitch streams of No Man’s Sky will be able to claim in-game awards based on time spent viewing. They range from decor items to ships and multitools.

No Man’s Sky Omega Ω 🫅Play for Free

🤠Omega Expedition

🚀Starborn Ship

🎯Expeditions Overhaul

🤖Atlas Helmet

👽Proc Gen Missions

💀Command Dreadnaught

🧠Atlas Path Improved

🧙Access Black Holes

🎁Twitch Campaign

👨‍🚀Atlas Flightpack

🎨New Decorations Our Journey Continues… pic.twitter.com/rWyZyJQOKs — Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) February 15, 2024

There is an exhaustive list of new features on the No Man’s Sky’s website. This sizable update promises a lot for new and old players alike to get their teeth stuck into and the free weekend is the perfect chance to try out this vast space game.

Featured image credit: Hello Games