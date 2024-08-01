Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Nintendo’s Mega Multiplayer Festival offers bonuses and free trials heading into the fall

Nintendo’s Mega Multiplayer Festival offers bonuses and free trials heading into the fall

title card for the Nintendo Switch Mega Multiplayer festival running Aug. 1 to Sept. 8 for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Online
tl;dr

  • Nintendo’s Mega Multiplayer Festival started on Aug. 1, offering two free months of Nintendo Switch Online membership with a yearlong purchase.
  • From Aug. 5 to Sept. 8, Nintendo Switch Online members will receive 20% more Gold Points on eShop purchases, while non-members get a 10% bonus.
  • From Aug. 19 to Aug. 25, Nintendo Switch Online members can play the full versions of four multiplayer titles for free during the “Mega Game Trials.”

Nintendo’s Mega Multiplayer Festival kicked off Aug. 1 and the console maker is using the month to offer players several incentives to play their favorite games on the system, chief among that two free months of Nintendo Switch Online membership.

Anyone who buys a yearlong membership to Nintendo Switch Online, which is necessary to play multiplayer on the console, will get another two months tacked on to that subscription at no extra cost.

That offer is good for all levels of Nintendo Switch Online membership — standard, the Expansion Pass, plus family plans.

Later on, Nintendo will offer bonuses on Gold Points, which are a promotional currency that buyers get when they buy something from the Nintendo eShop marketplace. These points can be redeemed for discounts and other freebies on future purchases.

Beginning Aug. 5, Nintendo Switch Online members will get 20% more Gold Points on their eligible purchases in the eShop, and non-members will still see a 10% bonus. This lasts until Sept. 8.

What else is in store for the Mega Multiplayer Festival?

Later on, Nintendo will stage a “Mega Game Trials” promotion from Aug. 19 to Aug. 25 in which Nintendo Switch Online members will get the full versions of four multiplayer titles for a free run.

Nintendo has not announced what they are; our bet would be on at least the two most recent Mario sports titles (2018’s Tennis Aces and 2021’s Mario Golf: Super Rush) but that is just a guess and not confirmed. Nintendo Switch Sports also added basketball to its suite of events back at the beginning of July, so that’s a good possibility, too.

In any case, the Mega Multplayer Festival is timed to kick up interest in the Switch during what is ordinarily a dry month in video gaming overall. Things will pick back up the next month when The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, which stars Zelda as the playable hero for the first time, arrives on Sept. 26.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Owen Good
Gaming Editor (US)

Owen Good is a 15-year veteran of video games writing, also covering pop culture and entertainment subjects for the likes of Kotaku and Polygon. He is a Gaming Editor for ReadWrite working from his home in North Carolina, the United States, joining this publication in April, 2024. Good is a 1995 graduate of North Carolina State University and a 2000 graduate of The Graduate School of Journalism, Columbia University, in New York. A second-generation newspaperman, Good's career before covering video games included daily newspaper stints in North Carolina; in upstate New York; in Washington, D.C., with the Associated Press; and…

Related News

ea fc 25 professional foul
EA FC 25 Professional Fouls explained and how to do them
Jacob Woodward
A screenshot from X-Out Resurfaced
1989 was a huge year in world history and now gamers will also get to reminisce and play a new version of one of its best shoot ‘em-ups, X-Out
Paul McNally
title card for the Nintendo Switch Mega Multiplayer festival running Aug. 1 to Sept. 8 for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Online
Nintendo’s Mega Multiplayer Festival offers bonuses and free trials heading into the fall
Owen Good
ps6 game revealed
“Dark, narrative adventure” PS6 game all but confirmed thanks to PlayStation studio job listings
Jacob Woodward
Japanese Drift Master action
Japanese Drift Master – the ancient art of high-speed car drifting is finally getting ready to release its free Prologue content
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

AI image of Xbox play, connected to communication platform / Further updates confirmed for Discord on Xbox.
Technology

Discord users will see big improvements and new features on Xbox
Graeme Hanna5 mins

Discord enthusiasts are set to benefit from new updates which will be rolled out to Xbox users.  The new functionality is coming to Xbox Series X, Series S, and Xbox...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.