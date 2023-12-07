New Mammoth app is a simplified take on Mastodon

Meet Mammoth 2. The new kid on the block from Mastodon is determined to make an impression on the social media messaging space.

When it was launched, Mastodon was well-received as a challenger to Twitter, now known as X, as it attempted to fill the space created by the noise of the Elon Musk-inspired notoriety around the bird app.

Reports of its demise were premature, but the changes at X have led some to seek an alternative, which is what Mastodon wants to take advantage of.

Within the Mastodon space, it can run several ‘add on’ client apps that personalize and tailor the user experience.

As reported by The Verge, Mammoth 2 “is going even deeper into curation and personalization; it is launching a series of Smart Lists filled with good posts, a set of suggested people and accounts to follow, and more.”

“Smart Lists are a lot like what Twitter lists used to be; users curate groups of people by topic or interest or whatever else, and others can subscribe to those lists.” What Mastodon stands for on the Mammoth app

Mammoth co-founder Bart Decrem stated that he wants AI to complement human curation, not vice versa, wary of the former’s increasing influence on tech.

“I think what Mastodon should stand for is, in a world full of stuff that you don’t know where it came from, I know where this came from.”

Mammoth 2 appears to carry some impressive features, particularly around personalization, transparency, and the openness of the discussion. In addition to the mainstream Mastodon and Mammoth, there are also Ivory, Mona, Fedilab, Ice Cubes, Elk, Mastoot, and many others. This forms part of its appeal, but is it too complex to win over a mass audience? That is the question that Mastodon has to find the answer to, something that isn’t lost on Decrem. “You need to give people interesting content within, like, a minute. They have to be doing interesting stuff with it.”

Image credit, Kerde Severin, pexels.com