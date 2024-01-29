New Family Guy Fortnite skin is “pay-to-lose” say players

Last week it became clear that Fortnite was set to add new Family Guy skins to play with alongside Peter Griffin who earlier. One of the skins we didn’t expect was Family’s Guy’s Giant Chicken but players who have bought the skin are accusing it of being “pay-to-lose” says Charlie Intel in a story that highlights that, unusually for Fortnite, the skin has a flaw meaning it is easier to get shot while using it.

Generally speaking all skins in Fortnite have the same hitbox, or skeleton, meaning no matter what your character may look like, hits only count within that section (hitbox). A few, and it very definitely includes the Giant Chicken are bigger than the standard Fortnite skeleton size, and not only are they easy to hit, but they can also cause a bug where they clip through walls and items.

A player called Shany posted on X that, “you can literally see this skin through the walls.” before proceeding to shoot, damage, and kill the chicken even though it was inside a structure. This complaint was made marginally funnier by the fact that Shany was also wearing the Giant Chicken costume and there’s a limit to how stealthy you want to be when dressed as a giant chicken in the first place.

you can literally kill this skin through the walls pic.twitter.com/eqvRnQ6wcI — Shany (@Shanyshdw) January 27, 2024

Everybody’s heard about the bird

The skin, which costs 2,000 V Bucks for the bundle (around $16), or 1500 V Bucks for skin alone, contains the same bug players have been complaining about since Chapter 2 and has remained unfixed.

Epic Games states as a disclaimed in its item Shop that skins do not offer a competitive advantage although players were insisting that the hitbox remains the same even on the chicken. The video in the post on X above does not prove that however.

Even if it is the case that the skin clipping through walls only makes you more visible to those around you, paying 2,000 V Bucks for something that gives you a competitive disadvantage is not likely to go down well with the players, and any similar-sized skins going forward may not be a popular as the Giant Chicken.