New Assassin’s Creed Red game set for release this year according to leak

A new blockbuster game in the AC universe, codenamed Assassin’s Red has seemingly been confirmed for this year in a post on LinkedIn by Ubisoft employee Arisa Lagunzad (Business Development and Brand Partnership).

The initial post read, “Ubisoft’s the most beloved AAA title with over 200m players as a franchise, Assassin’s Creed will finally be set in Japan. As a playground! Japan was the most requested history/culture from AC fans. We are seeking a sponsoring partner for this title Assassin’s Creed Codename RED for next year.

Assassin’s Creed is really expanding the multi-media front, with podcasts and Manga series. Do you want to partner with the biggest blockbuster for 2024? I’d like to hear from you!”

The post has now seemingly been edited to remove the “for 2024” but if we know one thing about the internet, it is that somebody screenshots everything.

Further leaks posted on X by BunnyTheVillian, a Ubisoft content creator and Partner, who claims to have a trusted source state that:

It will be the most enjoyable game in the franchise.

World premiere trailer in May 2024.

Gameplay showcase (Ubi Forward) in July 2024.

Official release in November 2024.

Rumors have been circulating about a Japan-based Assassin’s Creed-based game for many months, so none of this is totally new news, but the seeming confirmation of a release date and a date for the trailer being firmed up will be exciting for fans of the franchise.

Ubisoft recently restructured its Ubisoft+ subscription platform so that all its major releases become available on Day One for a monthly fee which means that fans will be able to choose whether to purchase the game outright or play it for less using the new model when the game eventually arrives.

With big games such as Prince of Persia and Skull and Bones, the Ubisoft subscription model has become desirable to gamers wanting to play the latest big titles.