Netherlands Gambling Authority streamlines license process with new limited option

The Netherlands Gambling Authority (Ksa) is introducing a new limited operating license to streamline its application process.

The Ksa has announced that it will introduce a limited operating license that only permits the operation of skill-based machines. The goal is to make it easier for those who only operate skill-based machines to apply for a license, hopefully streamlining the process and removing obstacles for both the Ksa and operators.

This new limited license has a shorter review process, meaning it can be approved and issued faster. The idea came from operators themselves, with those who only operate skill-based machines. Those who have both skill-based and gaming machines still need to apply for the older license with the longer review process.

“With this limited operating license, the Ksa is meeting a need in the gaming machine market,” said the Ksa in its press release. “Operators with only skill-based machines have indicated they would like a separate license, separate from the offering of gaming machines.”

The difference between the two types of slot machines is that a skill-based one doesn’t give out prizes for extra games or more time spent playing. Typically, they reward players for particular skills, like a pinball machine where reaction times make all the difference between winning and losing.

The wider gaming landscape in the Netherlands

With new gambling regulations in place since the beginning of this year and the Ksa warning of the growth of online illegal gambling spaces, the new streamlined approach will ideally speed up processes for both the regulator and operators.

The exact launch date for the new limited license application has not yet been confirmed, but the Ksa has promised that it will soon provide more information about the application procedure. Those interested in applying for the limited operating license now can start the process by emailing the gambling authority on [email protected].

Featured image: Pexels