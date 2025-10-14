Popular Search Terms

Home Dutch regulator, Ksa, warns of growth in illegal online gambling market

A photograph of the Netherlands flag prominently displayed in the foreground, with its distinctive horizontal stripes of red, white, and blue fabric rippling gently. The flag is positioned on a stand or held at an angle, creating depth and drawing the viewer's eye to its vibrant colors. Behind the flag, slightly out of focus, a casino gambling table is visible with green felt surface, poker chips scattered across it. Dutch Ksa warns of growth in illegal online gambling market

The Dutch gambling regulator, Kansspelautoriteit (Ksa), has warned that the illegal online gambling market is continuing to grow.

This comes after the Ksa states the growth of the legal online gambling market appears to be stagnating. The number of players is reported to be increasing, but the gross game result of the legal market is lagging behind.

In the first half of 2025, the gross game result was €600 million ($693 million) while this figure was 16% higher six months earlier, at €697 million ($806 million). The KSA suggests this is partly caused by the introduction of new rules to better protect players, with these including a deposit limit.

Despite this, it’s believed that 94% of players gamble exclusively with legal operators. While this is a high figure, the regulatory board has said that players could be “moving to illegal supply due to the newly introduced rules for player protection.”

The regulator explains that this is a worrying development, as players on the illegal market are less protected.

Ksa report: How many people are gambling in the Netherlands?

The gambling authority, in its autumn report, shared that the number of accounts played per month has increased. In the last half of 2024, this averaged 1.18 million accounts. In the first half of 2025, this number has risen to 1.29 million. On average, 7.1% of accounts are new.

The introduction of new rules at the end of last year could be one of the reasons why there has been an increase. A player, however, can have multiple accounts so the number of accounts isn’t exclusively equal to the number of people gambling.

Since the protective measures have been brought in, the average player’s monthly loss has ‘dropped substantially.’ “Where the average loss per player at the end of 2024 was still €146 per month, that is €119 per month at the beginning of 2025,” the regulator said.

Featured Image: AI-generated via Ideogram

Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC.

