NetBet becomes official Power Slap sportsbook partner

Power Slap logo on blue background

The American slap fighting promotion company Power Slap has announced a marketing partnership with NetBet who will officially become a sportsbook partner for 2024.

Through the partnership, the slapping competition company hopes to expand and ‘supercharge’ their popularity across the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Romania, Brazil, and Mexico.

The duo are wasting no time either as the partnership kicks off this week ahead of the next event Power Slap 8: Da Crazy Hawaiian vs. Danie Van Heerden on Friday (June 28).

The online gambling platform NetBet will be displayed across the table and canvas at the upcoming events and the two brands will team up for social and digital branded opportunities focused on betting odds over the coming months.

“The addition of NetBet to Power Slap’s growing list of blue-chip brand partners continues to show the evolution and trajectory of the sport, and in particular the demand by fans for betting” said Power Slap President Frank Lamicella in a news release.

“This partnership with NetBet will expand betting opportunities to fans across Europe, Mexico & Brazil.”

“We look forward to offering fans unique opportunities to engage with the thrilling world of Power Slap as it grows across Europe and beyond,” said NetBet CEO Marcel Prioteasa.

What is Power Slap?

Truly unlike any other event, Power Slap is a slap fighting promotion company that was founded in 2022 by UFC CEO Dana White. They host events where people slap each other as they stand face-to-face on a stage with a table in between them.

It sounds simple but the rules are similar to more traditional sports, as they include weight classes and weight allowances which are the same as what’s seen in the Unified Rules of Mixed Martial Arts.

All participants must wear a mouth guard and cotton inner ear protectors too, with headgear or hats not allowed.

Matches at Power Slap events are scored on a 10-point scoring system with the winner being chosen through decision via the scorecards, knockout, technical knockout, no contest or technical decision.

Featured Image: Via Power Slap Facebook

Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer

