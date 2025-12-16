Home Nebraska collects $200K in child support from gambling winnings

Nebraska collects $200K in child support from gambling winnings

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) logo. Nebraska collects $200K in child support from gambling winnings

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has announced that it has successfully recouped $200,000 in child support from gambling wins.

The new system, via the Gambling Winnings Setoff for Outstanding Debt Act, has been in place since September 2025 as part of a new state drive to use registered winnings as a form of support for children.

DHHS recoups $200k in child support from gambling wins

Governor Jim Pillen signed the act into law after a legislative bill, LB1317, progressed through the state’s internal processes and public consultation.

The Nebraska Department of Revenue (DOR) then issued a statement outlining the process going forward, placing the onus on gambling operators and entertainment venues to enforce the new act.

The letter stated that any gambling location must check the “Winnings and Gambling Earnings Recovery (WAGER) database to determine if there is a debt or an outstanding state tax liability owed by a winner prior to making a winnings payout of casino winnings, parimutuel winnings, or sports wagering winnings.”

WAGER system to control gambling deductions

The WAGER system is to be used by gambling locations and operators to report earnings and the correct amount of deductions when a registered gambler has outstanding debts.

“By administering these dollars directly to families, the Child Support Enforcement Program is setting our state’s children up for success,” said Shannon Grotrian, director of the Office of Economic Assistance. “It’s making an immediate impact on their livelihoods and ensuring they have what they need to grow and thrive.”

An “operator must deduct the amount of debt and outstanding state tax liability identified in the WAGER database from the winnings and remit the amount deducted to the Nebraska Department of Revenue (DOR) through WAGER,” said the September 2 letter.

Pilen said in a recent release supporting the act, “This program ensures funds are being used to help support kids across Nebraska. Parents have an obligation to their children, and we’re guaranteeing their well-being by collecting these winnings.”

Within the first thirteen weeks of the act being in effect $529,091.47 was distributed to state agencies, including the DOR, Department of Labor (DOL), Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), and DHHS.

Featured image: DHHS official

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Managing Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC. As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Illustration of a blank monthly gambling activity statement on a smartphone beside a Pennsylvania Capitol silhouette
Webster Seeks Support for Monthly Activity Statements in Pennsylvania
ReadWrite
Editorial illustration of a smartphone representing sports-betting growth and gambling addiction support pressure
Betting Growth Puts North Carolina Addiction Support Under Strain
ReadWrite
Smartphone with abstract AI targeting signals beside a subtle courthouse silhouette
Boston lawsuit challenges DraftKings AI gambling promotions
ReadWrite
Abstract smartphone showing AI betting analytics under regulatory scrutiny in Maine and Massachusetts
Maine Watches DraftKings AI as Massachusetts Opens Inquiry
ReadWrite
Casino entry checkpoint representing escalating fines for underage gambling in Atlantic City
Atlantic City Venues Could Face Escalating Fines Under S597
ReadWrite

Most Popular Gambling Stories

Latest News

Illustration of a blank monthly gambling activity statement on a smartphone beside a Pennsylvania Capitol silhouette
Gambling

Webster Seeks Support for Monthly Activity Statements in Pennsylvania
ReadWrite3 hours

Pennsylvania Rep. Joe Webster is drafting legislation that would require licensed online gaming companies operating in the state to send users monthly activity statements. He is circulating a co-sponsorship memorandum,...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software