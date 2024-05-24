Naughty Dog says AI will ‘revolutionize’ how content is being created

The Studio Head and Head of Creative at Naughty Dog, Neil Druckmann, says AI will help its writers break new ground and push boundaries as he looks to the future of the industry.

While the topic of artificial intelligence isn’t always favored, especially amongst creatives, the Naughty Dog boss has described the industry as having an “exciting marriage of cutting-edge technology with traditional storytelling…” in an interview with Sony.

Neil Druckmann is known for co-creating and directing the well-loved game franchises Uncharted and The Last of Us. He joined the American first-party video game developer in 2004, after the studio was acquired by Sony in 2001.

When asked about how he envisions the fusion of storytelling and technology to evolve over the next decade, he said: “This broadening of possibilities is fueled by increasingly accessible tools that allow even non-technical people to use their imagination and create worlds and narratives to their heart’s content.

“AI is really going to revolutionize how content is being created, although it does bring up some ethical issues we need to address.”

Druckmann didn’t expand on the issues within the interview, but he did share how he’s using technology to make his position in the industry easier: “I’ve been able to oversee the production of ‘The Last of Us’ Season Two from LA via phone or computer, while it shoots in Canada.”

How industry practices have changed since technology has advanced

The Naughty Dog studio once used to hand-animate ‘Jak and Daxter’ but has now transitioned from this to using motion capture in ‘Uncharted,’ which the boss says ‘significantly’ enhances their storytelling.

“I emphasize mastering fundamentals over tools; with AI, your creativity sets the limits. Understanding art history, composition, and storytelling is essential for effective direction. Tools evolve quickly – some tools once essential, now are obsolete.

“AI will allow us to create nuanced dialogues and characters, expanding creative possibilities. However, it’s crucial to precisely direct these tools to achieve the intended outcomes.”

Featured Image: Via Naughty Dog website