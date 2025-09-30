Popular Search Terms

Casino Reviews Casino Guides Betting Guides Payment Guides Slots Guides
Home National council, NCPG, can no longer run gambling addiction hotline

National council, NCPG, can no longer run gambling addiction hotline

A photograph of a modern wooden desk with a sleek, minimalist design. A black smartphone lies centered on the desk, its surface clean and blank, reflecting the vibrant red and yellow light. The light emanates from an unseen source, casting dramatic shadows and highlighting the smooth grain of the wood and the phone's reflective surface. A blurred background of a stylishly decorated room with a single potted plant adds depth and context to the scene.

The National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG), the national organization, no longer has control of the 1-800-GAMBLER gambling addiction hotline, as a New Jersey organization will now operate it.

This comes after a legal battle has ensued, with New Jersey Superior Court Judge Douglas H. Hurd having ordered the NCPG to ‘cease and desist’ from continuing to use the hotline and the 1-800-GAMBLER trademark.

The judge also ordered the national organization not to interfere with the new operation of the hotline number.

On Monday, the New Jersey Supreme Court rejected an appeal from the NCPG, with the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey to be the ones to run the number.

At the time of the initial decision, the NCPG released a statement to say it is ‘dismayed’ with the court ruling and stated the decision will ‘fundamentally hinder nationwide access to timely, confidential, and high-quality care for those in need of problem gambling support by taking critical services offline.’

NCPG’s appeal was rejected, with the gambling addiction hotline now out of its hands

It was then, on September 22, that it announced it would be aggressively pursuing all appellate options and said it was in the process of filing an emergency motion asking the New Jersey Appellate Division to enter a stay to maintain the status quo for helpline operations while the appeal is considered.

In one of their arguments against the decision, the organization said that national demand will outpace state-level capacity. “Call traffic to 1-800-GAMBLER has surged by 150.71% since 2018, highlighting explosive growth in demand for nationwide problem gambling support,” the statement reads.

“With sole authority over routing, CCGNJ could change or disconnect 1-800-GAMBLER calls at will, leading to unpredictable disruptions in access to care,” they continued.

Now, the appeal has been rejected, the NCPG has released another statement to share their thoughts: “The National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) acknowledges the New Jersey Supreme Court decision denying an emergency stay regarding the use and management of 1-800-GAMBLER as the National Problem Gambling Helpline number.

“We are deeply disappointed as this outcome will alter the current operations of the Helpline and will have a negative impact on access to problem gambling resources. NCPG remains committed to working with all stakeholders to minimize disruptions and ensure continued support for individuals and families in need.”

Now, the NCPG will operate the National Problem Gambling Helpline using a former number until a permanent solution can be found.

Featured Image: AI-generated via Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Man stood wearing a German football top and holding a sign, with a person stood next to him with their face blurred out.
German man makes unique moves to raise awareness about dangers of sports betting
Sophie Atkinson
A photograph of a close-up view of a modern casino slot machine screen. The screen displays the vibrant words "JACKPOT" in a bold, neon-green font against a black background, with pulsating light effects around the text. The machine's brushed-metal casing reflects the ambient light, and the surrounding area is blurred with hints of plush velvet seating and dimmed, atmospheric lighting. The overall effect creates a sense of excitement and anticipation, typical of a bustling casino environment.
Over $1.1 million won in two jackpots within a week, in the same state
Sophie Atkinson
New York
Bally’s Bronx casino bid approved after extensive saga
Jacob Woodward
Underdog and Kansas City Royals logos side by side, on a white background.
Underdog and Kansas City Royals announce partnership for sports betting market access
Sophie Atkinson
NBCUniversal and DraftKings logos on white background
NBCUniversal and DraftKings pen new sports sponsorship deal
Jacob Woodward

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Man stood wearing a German football top and holding a sign, with a person stood next to him with their face blurred out.
Gambling

German man makes unique moves to raise awareness about dangers of sports betting
Sophie Atkinson3 hours

A German man who previously found himself in prison due to his gambling addiction is aiming to raise awareness about the dangers of sports betting at soccer matches. Thomas Melchior...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software