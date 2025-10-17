Popular Search Terms

The National Association Against iGaming (NAAiG) has released the results from a statewide poll it conducted in Maryland. According to the survey, 71% of Marylanders oppose online gambling in some capacity.

The poll originally saw only 52% of takers opposing iGaming, but this rose as discussions about the “continuous, 24/7 casino access on smartphones” took place. This saw opposition rise to 60%, and 48% changed to “strongly opposed”. Further discussions took place, which then saw the number rise to 71% with 64% strongly opposed.

Gambling has seen a steady rise in the US as more states rescind restrictions on different styles of gambling. In 2018, the Supreme Court decided to allow sports gambling across the country based on how the state decides. More states have since begun to open up to online gambling, but only 17 as of right now allow for online gambling.

Despite this, other research has found that most gambling in the US takes place offshore through illicit operators or unregulated businesses. This number was around 74%, as regardless of whether or not the state allows for online gambling, it’s almost always accessible. The trend online of filming someone using Stake to pay for something in the moment is a good example.

“Nearly half” of polled in Maryland didn’t know what iGaming was

One bizarre addition to the information given is that “nearly half of Maryland voters (49%) said they have never even heard of iGaming until it was defined for them.” Once they’d had it explained to them that iGaming or iGaming simply means online gambling, their opinions changed.

Speaking in the press release, Jason Gumer, NAAiG Board Member and Executive Vice President & General Counsel at Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., said:

“These results show that once Marylanders understand what iGambling really is, they strongly reject it.

“Policymakers should take note: voters are deeply concerned about the risks to children, families and communities.”

Featured image: National Association Against iGaming

Joel Loynds
