NASA can now stream 4K Video to space using lasers

NASA can now stream 4K Video to space using lasers

A graphic representation of a laser communications relay between the International Space Station, the Laser Communications Relay Demonstration spacecraft, and the Earth.
  • NASA streamed the first 4K video to deep space and back using laser technology on July 24, 2024.
  • Laser communications can transmit 10 to 100 times more data than conventional radio wave technology.
  • This breakthrough could enable HD live video streaming for future Moon landings as part of NASA's Artemis program.

NASA has successfully streamed the first-ever 4K video to deep space and back using laser technology.

Wednesday’s (July, 24) achievement marks a significant advancement in space data transmission capabilities. NASA hopes this breakthrough could pave the way for astronauts to stream high-definition live video during future Moon landings as part of the US space agency’s Artemis program.

For decades, radio waves have been the main method for sending data into orbit and beyond. However, laser communications offer a substantial improvement, capable of transmitting 10 to 100 times more data than conventional radio wave technology.

The demonstration involved a complex series of transmissions. A portable laser terminal mounted on the underside of a Pilatus PC-12 aircraft flying over Lake Erie sent data to an optical ground station in Cleveland.

From there, the information was relayed to NASA’s White Sands Test Facility in Las Cruces, New Mexico via an Earth-based network.

The data then traveled 22,000 miles into space using infrared light signals.

This achievement comes from collaborative efforts between NASA’s Glenn Research Center, the NASA Small Business Innovation Research Program, and the Air Force Research Lab.

“These experiments are a tremendous accomplishment,” said Dr. Daniel Raible, principal investigator for the HDTN project at Glenn.

“We can now build upon the success of streaming 4K HD videos to and from the space station to provide future capabilities, like HD videoconferencing, for our Artemis astronauts, which will be important for crew health and activity coordination.”

This milestone represents a significant step forward in space communications technology, promising to enhance data transmission capabilities for future deep space exploration and lunar missions.

Sam Shedden
Executive Editor

Sam Shedden is an experienced journalist and editor with over a decade of experience in online news.

