Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Mt Gox Begins Creditor Repayments in Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash

Mt Gox Begins Creditor Repayments in Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash

Mt. Gox building with a "Closed" sign, surrounded by digital wallets
TL:DR

  • The Mt. Gox trustee has started repayments to creditors in Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash through select exchanges.
  • Creditors must verify accounts, agree to terms, and complete discussions with the trustee for prompt repayments.
  • Following a 47,228.7 BTC transfer, Bitcoin's price dropped 7.6% to $54,363, amid $665 million in market liquidations.

The rehabilitation trustee of Mt. Gox, the defunct cryptocurrency exchange, announced on Friday that it has initiated repayments to some creditors in Bitcoin (BTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH). These repayments are being processed through select cryptocurrency exchanges as outlined in the rehabilitation plan.

According to a recent announcement released by the trustee, eligible creditors can expect prompt repayments if they meet certain criteria. Those include verification of registered account validity, agreement to terms set by designated crypto exchanges, and completion of necessary discussions with the trustee. The trustee has asked eligible rehabilitation creditors to remain patient during this process.

This announcement follows a significant movement of funds earlier today, where Mt Gox transferred 47,228.7 BTC (approximately $2.71 billion) to a wallet. Subsequently, these assets were distributed in multiple transactions, including a transfer of 1,545 BTC ($85 million) to a hot wallet on the Bitbank exchange.

The cryptocurrency market reacted strongly to these developments. Bitcoin’s price dropped below $54,000 at one point, and is currently trading at $54,363, representing a 7.6% decline over the past 24 hours. The wider crypto market experienced substantial liquidations, with over $665 million wiped out across centralized exchanges in the last day, according to Coinglass data.

What is Mt. Gox?

Mt. Gox was once the world’s largest Bitcoin exchange, handling over 70% of all Bitcoin transactions globally at its peak. Founded in 2010 by Jed McCaleb and later sold to Mark Karpelès, the Tokyo-based exchange played a crucial role in the early days of cryptocurrency trading.

However, Mt. Gox became infamous in February 2014 when it suddenly suspended trading, closed its website, and filed for bankruptcy protection. The company announced that it had lost approximately 850,000 BTC belonging to customers and the company, valued at more than $450 million at the time. This event was one of the most significant setbacks in Bitcoin’s history, shaking investor confidence and highlighting the need for better security measures in the crypto industry.

Since its collapse, Mt. Gox has been undergoing a lengthy bankruptcy process, working to compensate its creditors. The recent news about repayments marks a significant milestone in this ongoing saga, potentially bringing some closure to affected users after nearly a decade.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Radek Zielinski
Tech Journalist

Radek Zielinski is an experienced technology and financial journalist with a passion for cybersecurity and futurology.

Related News

Mt. Gox building with a "Closed" sign, surrounded by digital wallets
Mt Gox Begins Creditor Repayments in Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash
Radek Zielinski
Mt. Gox logo looming over a chaotic trading floor
Cryptocurrency market tumbles: $665M liquidated as Bitcoin falls
Radek Zielinski
4 Best Meme Coins to Buy with 100x Gains Potential - Top Picks for July 2024
4 Best Meme Coins to Buy with 100x Gains Potential – Top Picks for July 2024
Alvin Hemedez
Crypto Analyst Cilinix Crypto on the Lookout for High-Potential, Low Market Cap Meme Coins in Presale
Crypto Analyst Cilinix Crypto on the Lookout for High Potential Low Market Cap Meme Coins in Presale
Alvin Hemedez
ClayBro Reviews New Shiba InunAlternatives Offering High Staking Rewards
ClayBro Reviews New Shiba Inu Alternatives Offering High Staking Rewards
Alvin Hemedez

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

a meta quest 3 vr headset
Gaming

Meta Quest 3 v67 update - here's what's in there
Ali Rees55 seconds

Meta remains committed to improving the Meta Quest 3, with new updates coming out monthly. This month's update, Horizon OS v67, is now available to users of the headset. The...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.