Mozilla launch Solo AI designed for freelancers and ‘solopreneurs’

Mozilla has introduced a new project named Solo, an artificial intelligence (AI) website builder for freelancers and ‘solopreneurs’.

The software developer has aimed the product at freelancers who don’t have the resources or ability to design and set up a website for their project and instead wants them to focus on delivering.

The makers of the Firefox browser have set out what can be achieved by Solo: “Using AI to generate the content of your site and source your images, which a solopreneur can then revise into their own unique voice and style, levels the playing field.”

“Solo takes this a step further and can also scrape your existing business Yelp or another page (listing) so you have an online presence that is totally authentic to you.”

To access the new web builder, all that interested users need to do is visit Solo, and then provide some basic details about their business or project, you can even link to your existing online presence. After that, Solo will use AI to build a new website for you, with the whole process, including personalization, taking just a matter of minutes.

Mozilla embraces open-source AI

This new project comes after Mozilla set out its intentions earlier this year to fully embrace open-source AI, committing $30M to Mozilla.ai, a start-up focused on creating an independent, trustworthy eco-system.

Led by managing director Moex Draief, “the vision for Mozilla.ai is to make it easy to develop trustworthy AI products. We will build things and hire/collaborate with people that share our vision: AI that has agency, accountability, transparency and openness at its core.”

“Mozilla.ai will be a space outside big tech and academia for like-minded founders, developers, scientists, product managers and builders to gather.”

By setting out their challenger project as an alternative to the big tech firms, Mozilla is aiming to be a trusted platform for AI, an outlet that wants to bring people along the journey with them and to stand out from the crowd.

Whether or not it has the means to keep up with the pace and to demand enough attention with its offering remains to be seen.

Picture: Mozilla