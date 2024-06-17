MLB disciplines umpire Pat Hoberg following gambling investigation

Umpire Pat Hoberg has been disciplined by Major League Baseball following an investigation that took place over Spring training.

The 37-year-old baseball umpire has worked for the league since 2014 when he made his debut. It was in February 2017 when he was promoted to full-time staff.

Despite the high praise for his accuracy and work, Hoberg has found himself in trouble with the league and he hasn’t umpired a single game this year.

In a statement, the MLB says: “During this year’s Spring Training, Major League Baseball commenced an investigation regarding a potential violation of MLB’s sports betting policies by umpire Pat Hoberg.

“Mr. Hoberg was removed from the field during the pendency of that investigation.

“While MLV’s investigation did not find any evidence that games worked by Mr. Hoberg were compromised or manipulated in any way, MLB determined that discipline was warranted.”

The umpire has chosen to appeal that determination and the appeal process remains ongoing.

MLB gambling and betting policies strike again as players face bans

The league has strong betting policies which were made known once more just 10 days before Hoberg’s investigation was publicized as some key players were banned.

San Diego Padres prospect Tucupita Marcano was handed a lifetime ban this June for gambling on the sport.

Four other players including Michael Kelly, Jay Groome, José Rodríguez, and Andrew Saalfrank have been declared ineligible for one year due to violations of the gambling policy.

Marcano, who is just 24 years old, was found to have placed 387 baseball bets, including 231 MLB-related bets from October 2022 to November 2023 while he played for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In total, he was found to have bet more than $150,000 on the sport, with $87,319 of that on MLB-related bets.

The player has since denied that any outcomes in the baseball games on which he placed bets were compromised, influenced, or manipulated in any way.

The MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement: “The strict enforcement of Major League Baseball’s rules and policies governing gambling conduct is a critical component of upholding our most important priority: protecting the integrity of our games for the fans.”

